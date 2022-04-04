Dionne Warwick, Paul Anka head up UNLV Hall of Fame honorees

Dionne Warwick is a current Vegas headliner. Paul Anka played the Smith Center less than a month ago. Both are being honored Tuesday at UNLV.

Dionne Warwick performs at the 2015 City Parks Foundation Gala at Central Parks SummerStage on Monday, June 22, 2015 in New York (Photo by Robert Altman/Invision/AP)

Paul Anka performs during the 10th anniversary celebration at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Trumpet great and Las Vegas native Kenny Rampton is performing with musicians in the UNLV Jazz Studies Program on Thursday and Friday at Ham Hall.

Dave Loeb, director of UNLV’s jazz studies program, leads rehearsal for the UNLV Jazz Ensemble at the Alta Ham Fine Arts building on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

This 2008 file photo shows Michael Tylo, as Doc, and Susan Denaker as Lola, in the Nevada Conservatory Theatre production of Come Back, Little Sheba. (Bill Hughes)

Icons will rule the night as the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame induction dinner returns to its full-capacity gala Tuesday night at Student Union Ballroom.

Entertainment legends Dionne Warwick and Paul Anka head up the list of inductees for the Hall of Fame’s 18th presentation. The event was sidelined in 2020 and moved to a limited-capacity show last year, when the list of honorees was headed up by Ann-Margret. Tuesday’s event is sold out.

Adding to this show’s celeb horsepower is Wayne Newton, set to introduce Warwick, his friend for decades.

“I’m thrilled to be honored, and even more that my dear friend Wayne Newton will be presenting it to me,” Warwick said in a text message.

Warwick is currently in long-term residency at the Stirling Club at Turnberry Place. Anka headlined at the Smith Center last month, marking the venue’s 10th anniversary.

Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory and the late actor and visiting UNLV professor Michael Tylo also are being inducted.

Those receiving the Koep Dean’s Medal are renowned musician, composer arranger and UNLV jazz music director Dave Loeb; Southern Pauite artist and activist Fawn Douglas; and jazz trumpet virtuoso, arranger and composer Kenny Rampton. The honor is named for former UNLV Dean of the College of Fine Arts Jeff Koep.

This year’s honoree as Alumna of the Year is Cooper Rust, who earned her Bachelor’s degree in dance in 2013 while performing with Nevada Ballet Theatre. Rust went on to create Artists for Africa, which serves more than 1,200 Kenyan children.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to honor past and present figures who have made an impact in visual arts, performing arts, and/or architecture. Past inductees include entertainment legends Tony Curtis; Phyllis McGuire; Robert Goulet; The Killers; Wayne Newton; Liberace; Clint Holmes; Rich Little; Penn & Teller; Lance Burton; Siegfried & Roy; and architects Tony Marnell; John Klai; Tom Schoeman and William Snyder.

“We are so thrilled to have an in-person 18th annual Hall of Fame,” UNLV Dean of the College of Fine Arts Nancy Uscher said in a statement. “It’s a joyous occasion when we can gather and celebrate the arts and entertainment.”

