Kats

Dita Von Teese brings modern striptease to Las Vegas Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2018 - 10:36 am
 

Dita Von Teese always makes it count when she visits the Strip. She characteristically packs some tantalizing new stage effect and inspired element to advance own vision of contemporary burlesque.

Tonight’s 7:30 p.m. show at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay is no exception.

Von Teese is back with her “Copper Coupe Tour,” with such burlesque stars as Gia Genevieve, Dirty Martini, Ginger Valentine, Jett Adore, Zelia Rose and others. The show’s grand finale is Teese’s new “Copper Coupe,” a signature cocktail-glass act with a copper filigree decorated with Swarovski crystal. The number features Absolut Elyx vodka, which promotes Von Teese’s tour.

“Some people are saying this is our most decadent show yet,” Von Teese says. “I’m loving the new acts we have in the show.”

More from Von Teese from a recent interview leading to tonight’s show:

She’s using a big red lipstick prop: “I was a Mac spokesperson about fifteen years ago, some people will remember that I rode around on a giant Mac red lipstick and I did shows in Korea, Japan, and France, pretty much everywhere. They let me keep this giant lipstick and I was wondering what I was ever going to do with it,” Von Teese says. “On the last night of my tour after a couple glasses of champagne, I got an idea as to how I could use that lipstick again. Sometimes a really stupid idea can turn into a great idea. I’m really excited about it, it’s got a cool new modern electronic soundtrack to it. I collaborated on some remixes from my album with Sébastien Tellier and I also did one with my friend Andrew Armstrong from the band Monarchy. Between the costume, the theme, and the music, people are really going to be excited by that number.”

Her take on the licenced Bettie Page musical being planned for the Strip: “That’ll be interesting. I wonder how man cease and desists I’ll be getting,” Von Teese says with a slight laugh. “In 1991, my goal and mission was to become the modern Bettie Page and I was so inspired by the art of John Willie and Bettie Page, I’ve finally put all of those old obsessions I’ve had when I was a teenager into a very slick and modern act.”

She’s still inspired by burlesque legend and Vegas resident Tempest Storm: “I hope she can come to the show,” Von Teese says. “One of my favorite things she ever said to me was, “Our burlesque was never like this. This is really good!” I wanted to get that on paper!”

She’s a member of the Burlesque Hall of Fame Board of Directors: “I am happy that they asked me to be a part of it and want me to be a part of it, even though I am not a very active member, and I’m rarely able to be on the conference calls and such,” Von Teese says. “But I do read every email and I do chime in, in any way that I can. I’ve been trying to get out to Vegas so I can see the new museum and see how it’s doing and do whatever I can to help promote it. I’ve loaned a few things to them and I would like to add some more of my collection like the Gypsy Rose Lee dress that I have and the Bettie Page shoes and all the artifacts I have collected and think pertain to the museum. I’d like to definitely do more with them on that side.”

Her “perfect world” and Las Vegas: “My perfect world is not to go to Vegas and be in a residency. My perfect world is designing a burlesque show, then step back from it and watch it go,” Von Teese says. “As to the elements, I don’t think the striptease needs to be sanitized or removed. I also don’t think it needs to be cheapened, and it doesn’t need to be over-sexualized either. My mission statement has always been to change people’s minds about what a striptease is and have the humor combined with elegance and sophistication and that look-but-don’t-touch element and sort of reclaim the pedestal.”

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like