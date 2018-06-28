Dita Von Teese brings modern striptease to Las Vegas Strip

“Some people are saying this is our most decadent show yet,” Burlesque star Dita Von Teese says. “I’m loving the new acts we have in the show.”

Burlesque queen Dita Von Teese is back at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. (Elyx Copper Coupe)

Dita Von Teese always makes it count when she visits the Strip. She characteristically packs some tantalizing new stage effect and inspired element to advance own vision of contemporary burlesque.

Tonight’s 7:30 p.m. show at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay is no exception.

Von Teese is back with her “Copper Coupe Tour,” with such burlesque stars as Gia Genevieve, Dirty Martini, Ginger Valentine, Jett Adore, Zelia Rose and others. The show’s grand finale is Teese’s new “Copper Coupe,” a signature cocktail-glass act with a copper filigree decorated with Swarovski crystal. The number features Absolut Elyx vodka, which promotes Von Teese’s tour.

More from Von Teese from a recent interview leading to tonight’s show:

She’s using a big red lipstick prop: “I was a Mac spokesperson about fifteen years ago, some people will remember that I rode around on a giant Mac red lipstick and I did shows in Korea, Japan, and France, pretty much everywhere. They let me keep this giant lipstick and I was wondering what I was ever going to do with it,” Von Teese says. “On the last night of my tour after a couple glasses of champagne, I got an idea as to how I could use that lipstick again. Sometimes a really stupid idea can turn into a great idea. I’m really excited about it, it’s got a cool new modern electronic soundtrack to it. I collaborated on some remixes from my album with Sébastien Tellier and I also did one with my friend Andrew Armstrong from the band Monarchy. Between the costume, the theme, and the music, people are really going to be excited by that number.”

Her take on the licenced Bettie Page musical being planned for the Strip: “That’ll be interesting. I wonder how man cease and desists I’ll be getting,” Von Teese says with a slight laugh. “In 1991, my goal and mission was to become the modern Bettie Page and I was so inspired by the art of John Willie and Bettie Page, I’ve finally put all of those old obsessions I’ve had when I was a teenager into a very slick and modern act.”

She’s still inspired by burlesque legend and Vegas resident Tempest Storm: “I hope she can come to the show,” Von Teese says. “One of my favorite things she ever said to me was, “Our burlesque was never like this. This is really good!” I wanted to get that on paper!”

She’s a member of the Burlesque Hall of Fame Board of Directors: “I am happy that they asked me to be a part of it and want me to be a part of it, even though I am not a very active member, and I’m rarely able to be on the conference calls and such,” Von Teese says. “But I do read every email and I do chime in, in any way that I can. I’ve been trying to get out to Vegas so I can see the new museum and see how it’s doing and do whatever I can to help promote it. I’ve loaned a few things to them and I would like to add some more of my collection like the Gypsy Rose Lee dress that I have and the Bettie Page shoes and all the artifacts I have collected and think pertain to the museum. I’d like to definitely do more with them on that side.”

Her “perfect world” and Las Vegas: “My perfect world is not to go to Vegas and be in a residency. My perfect world is designing a burlesque show, then step back from it and watch it go,” Von Teese says. “As to the elements, I don’t think the striptease needs to be sanitized or removed. I also don’t think it needs to be cheapened, and it doesn’t need to be over-sexualized either. My mission statement has always been to change people’s minds about what a striptease is and have the humor combined with elegance and sophistication and that look-but-don’t-touch element and sort of reclaim the pedestal.”

