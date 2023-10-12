DJ shakeup: Las Vegas Strip headliner switches resorts

Illenium performed at Allegiant Stadium in July 2021, the first show at the venue during the pandemic reopening.

The first headliner ever at Allegiant Stadium is moving to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World.

Illenium is reportedly bound for Zouk in 2024, in a multimillion-dollar deal. The deal helps offset the loss of Tiesto at Zouk, who is shifting to Fontainebleau’s LIV Nightclub next year.

Illenium, legal name of Nicholas D. Miller, is expected to perform at Zouk Nightclub and also Ayu Dayclub. The 32-year-old DJ and producer has previously been a headliner at Tao Group venues, EDC and Life is Beautiful.

Illenium performed at Allegiant Stadium in July 2021, the first show at the venue during the Pandemic reopening.

“That was my favorite night of my life,” the Chicago native said during the Billboard Music Awards’ red carpet at MGM Grand in May 2022. “It was very healing for me to play for that long to that many fans in new stadium. Everything was perfect.”

Agassi, Graf play the Plaza

Tennis (and now, pickleball) legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf took some rec time at Plaza’s pickleball courts late Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening. They dealt with the wind and played with a group of friends.

They are great at this sport, a surprise to no one, and active on the burgeoning national pickleball circuit.

Agassi and Graf are set to play John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the second Pickleball Slam on Feb. 4 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Fla. The event airs on ESPN at 5:30 p.m., with the winner awarded $1 million.

Agassi and Andy Roddick topped McEnroe and Michael Chang in the first Pickleball Slam in April. The third match, or any public match, could be held where Agassi and Graf played Wednesday. The hotel brass would be up for it.

Shag time for Marino

The Vegas drag icon who performed on the Strip for some 37 years is hosting “Frank Marino’s Royal Tea Party” at The Shag Room at Virgin Hotel at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 26. Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Debbie Harry of Blondie, Lizzo, Pink, Cher and Rihanna are in the rotation of tributes.

This is the updated version of Virgin’s Upside Down Tea Party in its Chicago hotel. New Virgin Hotel President Cliff Atkinson is a Marino fan. This is the second ongoing entertainment initiative at Virgin since Atknson took over in September, after “Lady Like” burlesque show at 24 Oxford.

Date nights

The annual “Fantasy” at Luxor calendar is out, with a series of portraits of the cast with Liberace’s famous fancy cars photographed at Liberace Garage. The souvenir item premiered Monday night as the show celebrated its 24th anniversary (we’re among the dwindling numbers who recall “Midnight Fantasy” opening, actually at midnight, in November 1999).

This is the shoot from August, highlighted by a shot of Carrot Top dressed in the blinged-out chauffeur suit worn by Matt Damon in “Behind the Candelabra.” The prop comic, who alternates with “Fantasy” at Atrium Showroom, posed with cast member Austin Bray and Liberace’s 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Landau. The venue, vehicles and costume provided by Liberace Foundation Chairman Jonathan Warren.

“Fantasy” creator and producer Anita Mann is already looking ahead to the show’s 25th anniversary. An LED wall has been installed at Atrium Showroom, a welcome technological boost to a show performing in an ever-competitive landscape of adult revues.

Mann is going with an all-dance production entering that 25th milestone. The show is still led by vocalist Lorena Peril and swing Anne Martinez, both of whom crush it. Because of Mann’s attention to detail, tireless work ethic and performance/direction background, the show is still the model for adult revues in VegasVille.

But adjustments are part of showbiz, and this show is no exception. Middle acts magician Murray Sawchuck and comic Shayma Tash are out, and not related to their performance aptitude, which was great.

Mann says she just wants to dedicate that time to the produced numbers for which “Fantasy” has been famous. As usual, that message needs to hit ticket-buyers. It’s a battle out there, folks. But we will be there, as always, at the next flip ‘o the calendar.

What Works in Vegas

— Piff the Magic Dragon, who celebrates his 1,500th show at Flamingo on Oct. 21. The “Loser of America’s Got Talent” first performed at Bugsy’s Cabaret before moving to Flamingo Showroom during the COVID reopening. Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is to be on hand for a presentation of sorts. Maybe sparklers are involved. Newton of course has worked in Vegas since ‘59, and headlines

— “Wow — The Las Vegas Spectacular” at the Rio, which marked its sixth anniversary last week. That’s 2,200 performances for the show features 30 international performing artists, acrobats, dancers and one prime-time mime running the show. We met Hanoch Rosènn as “Wow” opened, and he’s delivered not just this show, but the hit “Rouge” at The Strat. “Extravaganza” at Bally’s faltered and shut down after COVID, but Rosènn is realizing his dream to produce thriving variety shows in Las Vegas.

Tease this …

An entertainment legend for our time, and all time, is performing as part of Fontainebleau’s Dec. 13 opening. Also, there is an orchestra involved.

Cool Hang Alert

Gilley’s at Treasure Island hosts “Bluegrass & BBQ” with Bluegrass Republic at 5 p.m., then Brad Johnson at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday it’s “Home Grown Sundays” with American Thunder at 8 p.m. Sunday. Go to treasureisland.com for intel.

