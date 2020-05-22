83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Dodgers great Orel Hershiser joins Frankie Moreno in Facebook show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2020 - 10:32 am
 
Updated May 22, 2020 - 11:02 am

Orel Hershiser became one of the all-time pitching greats as a starter. But he was summoned from the bullpen Thursday night.

Hershiser was an unbilled guest star at Frankie Moreno’s “Virtual Residency” series at The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park. The show was Moreno’s second in a six-week series, playing as usual to a sea of empty seats and strictly for an online audience. The performances are livestreamed on the Craig Ranch Regional Park Facebook Page.

Moreno released his latest single, “Wrong Direction,” to cap the show. By Friday morning it had topped the iTunes Blues charts, its sales once more fueled by Moreno’s FM Army fan club.

Leading to that release, Hershiser strode onstage for a few words with Moreno and his socially distant backing band. The showman and major league great met when Hershiser was a star with the Dodgers playing the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament. Moreno was a kid looking for an autograph.

“We’ve become so close, since he was 12 years old, we do Christmas and New Year’s,” Hershiser said as he took the stage in his No. 55 Dodgers jersey. “We’ve gotten to know each other. We’ve done it all.”

The two later reconnected in Las Vegas, when Moreno was performing at T-Bones at Red Rock Resort. Moreno has written “Welcome to the Show” for Hershiser’s “Off Air With Joe and Orel” Dodgers podcast. Hershiser teams with broadcast partner Joe Davis on that show (Moreno also wrote, and Thursday night performed, “The Biggest Cat in Town” for “PodKats!”).

A Las Vegas resident, Hershiser also donated a signed baseball and bobblehead as part of the show’s benefit for the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Moreno had another ace to play, too, inviting ex-“Jersey Boys” co-star Travis Cloer — also an unannounced guest — to sing “Rainmaker” and “Jenny Kay” from his “Here’s Travis Cloer Album.” Cloer worked with Frankie and Tony Moreno on the album, released in February.

As Moreno’s shows have illustrated, The Amp’s appeal as a live-performance venue is sure to be an aftereffect of the COVID-19 shutdown. The venue off Craig Road in North Las Vegas is well-suited for recurring concerts with its bowl design and great for families who already frequent the park. The venue has a fixed 1,500-seating capacity that can scale down to a couple hundred, or grow out to about 8,000.

The park itself is about a $10 million effort, fully outfitted for fans and musicians. But The Amp hosted just 24 events in 2019. Expect that to change, over time, with Moreno’s band at the center.

Phil the airwaves

The Las Vegas Philharmonic and Nevada Public Radio station KCEP-FM, Classical 89.7, are broadcasting past Philharmonic performances for the fifth consecutive year. The shows air at 2 p.m. Saturdays and run through Aug. 22, and livestream on KNPR.org.

Music director Donato Cabrera and KNPR host Dave Becker introduce and discuss 13 performances covering the past five Philharmonic seasons.

Cabrera will also summon his favorite recordings of the music that would have been performed at the Philharmonic’s April 4 and May 9 concerts at The Smith Center. The broadcasts run 90 minutes to two hours.

In a statement, Cabrera said that while the orchestra cannot currently convene, “We can take heart in the power of music to bring a community together, and let the music inspire us to look to the future with optimism and hope.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
2
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
3
Caesars parking fees suspended; Caesars Palace, Flamingo to reopen first
Caesars parking fees suspended; Caesars Palace, Flamingo to reopen first
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
5
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons bikes the Las Vegas Strip
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons bikes the Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST