Donald Trump, Dana White get together for UFC 244

UFC President Dana White posted a photo of himself with Donald Trump as the two watched UFC 244 together in the private green room Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

UFC President Dana White and President Donald Trump watch UFC 244 in a private room at Madison Square Garden. (Dana White/Instagram)

UFC President Dana White posted a photo of himself with Donald Trump as the two watched UFC 244 together in the private green room Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

White posted simply, “Watchin fights …” under the photo of the two, pictured from behind.

On Monday, via text, White said of the president, “He was in my room with me all night during the prelims then after the fight. We have been friends for a long time and we talk at least once a month.”

Corey Harrison of “Pawn Stars” re-posted the photo and said, “Thought it was my dad at first lol.” Harrison was referring to Rick Harrison, Gold & Silver Pawn owner and a Trump supporter who could easily pass as White, from the right angle.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram