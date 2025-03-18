Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden comic to host WWE roast in Las Vegas

“Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends” is scheduled for April 20 at BleauLive Theater at Fontaineblue.

Tony Hinchcliffe arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WWE is adding punch lines to its figure-four leglocks as part of its WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

“The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends” is scheduled 10 p.m. April 20 at BleauLive Theater at Fontaineblue, the event’s official host hotel. Hinchcliffe sparked worldwide controversy at Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in October, referring to Puerto Rico as “an island of garbage” during his stand-up set.

Hinchcliffe is otherwise a well-known roaster and developer of “Kill Tony,” podcast (he is the Tony), a collection of comics performing one-minute sets. WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman and Paul Heyman are among the roasters on the dais. At least, we anticipate a dais.

There will be surprises, as well. Tickets are on sale at 8 a.m. Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com. The event is so ribald it will not be televised or streamed, taking place behind closed doors.

Wrestlemania 41’s main event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Friday Night Smackdown is set for April 18 at T-Mobile Arena. NXT Stand & Deliver is April 19, also at T-Mobile Arena. The fan attraction WWE World runs from April 17-21.

