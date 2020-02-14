Doobie Brothers cancel 3 Las Vegas Strip shows

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have canceled shows scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Tuesday night at The Venetian Theatre.

This April 29, 2015 file photo shows from left, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers after receiving the ASCAP Voice of Music Award at the 32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Doobie Brothers are the latest Strip headlining show to call out because of illness.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have canceled shows scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Tuesday night at The Venetian Theatre. The Tuesday show was actually rescheduled from last Wednesday’s performance, which was also canceled.

The Doobies are still scheduled to play Feb. 19, 21 and 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. Ticket holders can purchase new tickets for any future date

If you are sensing a trend among Strip residency shows undercut by illness, you are right. Gwen Stefani announced Thursday she will not performer her Valentine’s Day show at Zappos Theater, her fourth consecutive show to be canceled.

A representative for Live Nation, which promotes the Doobie Brothers and Stefani shows, said in a statement: “Live Nation cares about our artists being healthy and happy. We will have over 500 shows in Las Vegas in 2020, including 11 this weekend between Mariah Carey, Aerosmith, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live, Jeff Dunham, Gwen Stefani’s show on Saturday and Los Temerarios.”

The Doobie Brothers’ performances are expected to be rescheduled for dates to be announced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.