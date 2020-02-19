Doobie Brothers cancel February shows, back in November

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are not performing this month at The Venetian Theatre, returning in November.

Tom Johnston, John McFee and Patrick Simmons, from left, of the Doobie Brothers are shown in a promotional photo. The band has rescheduled three canceled shows at The Venetian Theatre for Nov. 11, 13 and 14. Shows scheduled for the rest of February are still on. (Live Nation)

The Doobie Brothers have cancelled their shows on the Las Vegas Strip this month, and are regrouping in November.

Band members Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee announced Wednesday morning they have rescheduled their remaining February performances at The Venetian Theatre, moving them to Nov. 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. No reason for the shift in schedule has been given. Illness has been cited for the band’s previously canceled shows this month.

The Doobies were to have performed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Residency promoter Live Nation announced that refunds for the previously announced dates will be available at their original point of purchase. Ticket holders can purchase new tickets for any future date through Ticketmaster.com or any Venetian box office.

