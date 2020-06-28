101°F
weather icon Windy and Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Kats

Downtown Las Vegas comedy show is back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2020 - 4:23 pm
 

In times of COVID crisis, a comic will turn to comedy. In that tradition, check out Don Barnhart’s new prop, which is kind of a Frank Sinatra-meets-hazmat suit.

Barnhart has glued a clear-plastic shield to a fedora. This is what it’s come to, ladies and germs. See it, and him, this weekend at Downtown Grand’s socially distant comedy festival, formally called “Delirious Comedy Club.”

Barnhart debuted the apparatus Friday night in an open-mic night at the neo-hippie annex Happy Earth Market in the Commercial Center. He got laughs.

“We did a test-run of face shields in plexiglass, and a shield with a face mask,” Barnhart said, matter-of-factly recounting what had do be a very weird night of comedy. “We are prepared to wear them. We’re ready for every curveball and contingency.”

A veteran of the stand-up wars, Barnhart headlines two shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in the “Delirious” reopening. Established pros Brandon James and Greg Vaccariello fill out the lineup, with guest sets expected from Derek Richards, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Pitta.

This is a simple sort of booking, under normal circumstances. But as we’ve learned, “normal circumstances” were postponed indefinitely in March. Barnhart, the club operator along with the lead comic, has been working on extensive venue prep just to host this lineup.

That includes whittling the room capacity to 40, from its fire-code limit of 166. Social distancing provisions are being enacted. Plexiglass is planned for the stage. “Mic condoms,” which are exactly what the description implies, are swapped out for each comic. And Barnhart is especially proud of “The COVID Moat,” the unseated area in front of the stage that separates the comics from the crowd.

Where this gets a bit ticklish is that Downtown Grand, the hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas, is hosting a ticketed entertainment event. This has raised some eyebrows from operators on the Strip, for starters, who put on shows in ticketed venues that have been shut down during the COVID pandemic.

But the Downtown Grand room, formerly called the The Mob Bar, then Las Vegas Room, is a hybrid bar and convention space.

Importantly, the room is licensed with the city as a bar. As Downtown Grand GM Kevin Glass explained, that means his hotel can present entertainment in Phase Two under bar provisions — with at least 50 percent reduced capacity, social distancing and the latest mandate that all guests are required to wear masks.

“We are even going further, with about 60 percent reduced capacity,” Glass says. “And all guests and employees wearing face masks was something we were requiring even before the state mandate.”

The issue of Barnhart selling tickets to his show is a provision in his existing lease agreement with the hotel. There is no specific reference to ticketing, or cover charges, or even a two-drink minimum, in the Phase Two protocols pertaining to bars or restaurants. “The Hilarious 7” comedy series at Notoriety at Neonopolis sells tickets in a venue classified as a bar, and Friday night Notoriety is also hosting the ticketed “Late Night Magic” show.

The Delirious club is among several Las Vegas venues licensed as bars or restaurants in the City of Las Vegas and Clark County staging ambient entertainment. Because of that distinction, live entertainment is allowed at such hybrid Strip venues as Mayfair Supper Club and Petrossian Bar and Lounge at Bellagio, Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan, and Piano Bar and Carnaval Court at Harrah’s. The Venetian has re-activated live performances at St. Mark’s Square, and dueling pianos are back at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York.

Also, live entertainment has returned to such off-Strip venues as Notoriety, Tuscany’s Piazza lounge and Copa Room, Bootlegger Bistro, Sand Dollar Lounge and The Golden Tiki, among other Las Vegas hangs. Station Casinos has returned entertainment to Hank’s at Green Valley Ranch and T-Bones at Red Rock Resort.

Conversely, venues licensed as showrooms are not permitted to operate under the state’s Phase Two directives. Even a fully masked, socially distant, reduced-capacity Atrium Showroom at Luxor, for one example, cannot bring back Carrot Top — even if he is wearing a face prop.

As a friend recently joked, “The word of the year is ‘circumvent.’” Agreed. We should develop a civic fictional character, Sir Cumvent, to explain the do’s and don’ts of live entertainment in this city.

Barnhart, at once funny and responsible, is enforcing a safety-first emphasis. He’s in line with the performers, entertainers and resort officials attempting to reopen safely while serving a public thirsty for entertainment.

“We’re making the best out of a bad situation,” Barnhart says. “We need to make sure everybody is safe. But if people want a place where they can laugh, come hell or high water, we’re going to give them that.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
2
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
3
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
4
Clark County adds 736 coronavirus cases after reporting delay
Clark County adds 736 coronavirus cases after reporting delay
5
Fast-growing fire north of Reno burns 1,500 acres
Fast-growing fire north of Reno burns 1,500 acres
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
THE LATEST