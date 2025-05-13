Downtown saloon shutting down, seeking relocation as 45 to lose jobs

Hogs & Heifers Saloon starts its relocation from 3rd Street after its closing party in July. It has been a downtown institution since 2005.

The inside of Hogs & Heifers Saloon on 3rd Street in downtown Las Vegas is shown on Monday, May 12, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A bartender in black booty shorts with silver bondage clamps and a matching crop top pours two shots of “watermelon moonshine.” Her sidekick grabs a megaphone and shouts, “Clear the bar!”

Drinks are quickly pulled, ashtrays plucked away. The bartender climbs to the bartop and fiercely “clogs” to a medley kicked off by Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red White and Blue (The Angry American).”

A typical Monday night at Hogs & Heifers Saloon, but there are not many nighttime hangs remaining at its 3rd Street location. The biker-styled tavern is fighting for its future, searching for a new downtown location as its lease with owners of Downtown Grand times out at the end of July.

Hogs & Heifers’ final night of business at its current location is July 6. A total of 45 employees, including operations staff, bartenders and securities, are set to lose their jobs.

Saloon owner Michelle Dell met with those employees Tuesday morning, offering that it will be business as usual through the closing, that the club will find a new home. The longtime tavern operator is planning to relocate to a nearby downtown location by 2026 “at the latest.”

Hogs & Heifers opened across from Downtown Grand on July 6, 2005. Dell says she has been informed by CIM Group, Downtown Grand’s owner, that incoming buyer Penske Media is not interested in retaining the saloon as a tenant.

Dell says she learned of these plans in an email from a CIM executive. A representative for Penske Media declined to comment when asked to confirm purchase plans. Reps from CIM Group and Downtown Grand have not responded to requests for comment.

Penske had announced in February it was seeking a downtown purchase, offering no specifics. Those plans were paired with the announcement Life is Beautiful festival would be shelved until further notice. Penske Media is also co-producer of “Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified at Illuminarium” at Area15, further expanding its business interests in Las Vegas.

Far from a naive business operator, Dell has known the club was likely facing last call over the past several months.

“At the end of the day, the Downtown Grand has every right not to renew a lease if they don’t want to, our 20-year term is up,” Dell said in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. “It’s certainly not that we didn’t know it was coming up, but there have been lots of factors that have delayed our present ability to find a new home.”

Prospective buyer John Unwin and his Corvus Collective had fallen short of making a deal last year. Dell said Unwin’s group was “very interested” in keeping the saloon open. The owner had also prevailed in a civil suit against the hotel in 2021, winning a $500,000 judgement, but Dell says that money has been tied up in appeals.

Dell said her request to CIM Group to activate the “hold over” provision of its lease at 150 percent of base rent, month-to-month, has been rejected. That wipes out an opportunity for Hogs & Heifers to keep running as the new owners map their future in downtown.

“I don’t necessarily expect to stay there for good, but a short transition period would really be lovely, you know?” Dell said. “I mean, in two months time, is Penske and Rolling Stone magazine buying it, and then closing everything in two months? Is Third Street shutting down completely? it’s not likely. Don’t you think they’d want a little time to get their hands on the property and get their heads wrapped around it?”

Dell emphasized her business has also been a destination, even if a niche one, for those who want an unvarnished tavern experience.

“We bring hundreds of thousands of people to that street, and our business doesn’t come from the Downtown Grand,” Dell says. “The Downtown Grand business comes from us.”

Dell opened the original Hogs & Heifers in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District in 1992. She opened a second Manhattan location eight years later, and zeroed in on evolving downtown Las Vegas entertainment and hospitality scene.

“I rolled the dice on Las Vegas 20 years ago when nobody else would. I was the very first business, to sign on to (Tony Hsieh’s) Downtown Redevelopment Project in 2004, and I stood in front of City Council and argued for this opportunity,” Dell said. “I said, ‘I want to be here, and I want to be on a block where I can hold events, and I’m going to hold rallies, and I’m going to hold Toys For Tots runs, and I’m going to do good things.’”

As far as the owner is concerned, she’s held her end of the deal.

“I lived up to my promise. I do really good things,” Dell said. “I use my business as a vehicle to do good things for my community every chance I get.”

The owner was asked about the familiar, circular sign at the club’s entrance, faded as if someone has tried to scrub away the logo. Not so. Dell had been collecting quotes to renovate the brand as far back as 2019, when business ceased in the pandemic. The energy behind the project faded as Dell realized the business was not long for that location.

“We’ve talked many times about redoing it, but if they’re not going to renew our lease, why are we investing money?” Dell said. “I don’t see it as an omen of things to come, it’s just fading out, like the bar. I think our sign is a symbol of small business in America today, and evidence of our time spent on that site.”

