‘Drag Supper Club’ swings into Sake Rok on the Strip

The Park promenade on the Strip is becoming a drag strip.

The sushi emporium Sake Rok is hosting Voss Events’ “Drag Supper Club” beginning June 16. The dinner show and theatrical extravaganza show laden with stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including Shannel, Coco Montrese and India Ferrah.

Sake Rok is the stylish restaurant, which already features a rotation of live entertainment, on the The Park promenade leading to Toshiba Plaza and T-Mobile Arena.

General-admission tickets include bottomless sangria and Sake Rok’s pre-fix, family style dinner menu (tickets range from $69-$99 VIP packages; click here for additional info). The shows run 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturdays in an open-ended run.

The news release announcing “Drag Supper Club” promises “a spectacle of sass, crass and a dash of obscene.” Shows will roll out eight performances per set, including duets, dance numbers — with healthy doses of tea and shade. And, low-sodium soy sauce for health-conscious diners.

“Drag queens are in right now,” says Brandon Voss, who heads up production company Voss Events. The company is based in New York and is known for its extravagant alternative parties and productions. “With the success of our ‘Drag Brunch’ it seemed only natural to translate that energy into a nightlife atmosphere.”

Voss Event’s Vegas connection is entertainment exec Ed Huckfeldt, who started this month company’s senior vice president of marketing. Huckfeldt previously held similar roles at SPI Entertainment and Venetian/Palazzo.

