Drai says ‘club’ will return to venue’s titles ‘eventually’

Drai’s has always been synonymous with a “club” experience, but is adjusting in COVID reopening.

Dustin Drai and his father, Victor Drai, celebrate Drai's Nightclub's 20th anniversary in June 2017. (Drai's)

Drai’s party venues on the Las Vegas Strip are not gong to be packed with 3,000 people this weekend.

Good, says club operator Dustin Drai.

“We have to get people used to the fact that, right now, they can have great experiences but need to follow the rules,” says Drai, the company’s vice president of marketing and entertainment and son of founder, Victor Drai. “We’re giving them a different level of night-clubbing, with bottle service, but also that they have to wear masks.

“It’s not the full, grand nightclub experience, but it’s a little piece of something to get used to.”

Drai has returned the namesake Drai’s Beach and Drai’s Beach at night this weekend. Drai’s Lounge was back last Halloween. You’ll note the absence of the word “club,” so synonymous with the Drai’s experience since Victor Drai launched the nightlife haven on the Strip 25 years ago. “Club” is out, for now, in the venues’ formal titles.

Capacities will be capped, reservations are required. There are no superstar DJs, with local artists instead providing “ambient” top-40 music. It’s chill, in other words.

“Eventually, we will be back as a club, and will be going at 100 percent,” Drai said. “I wish that was yesterday, but it is what it is and we’re here to give people a great day and night.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.