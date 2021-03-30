Drai’s Beach to reopen on the Las Vegas Strip

Drai’s has ended the company’s longest break ever in Las Vegas for its pool club on Friday.

Drai's Beach Club is shown in the summer of 2018. (Drai's Group)

The view from the Barbie Box at Drai's Beach Club is shown in a promotional photo. The roof-top club reopens Friday. (Drai's Group)

Drai’s is a splash zone again as its rooftop pool club reopens Friday.

Drai’s Beach and Drai’s Beach at Night both return Friday. The 65,000-square-foot pool annex overlooking the Strip and Flamingo Road is known for such wondrous views of the Bellagio Fountains, Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and Caesars Palace’s Roman Plaza.

Drai’s Beach is open at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Drai’s Beach at Night is open 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Drai’s Lounge, previously opened, runs from 10 p.m.-closing. The experiences are for ages 21-over, available by reservation only at draisgroup.com or by emailing info@draislv.com.

As expected, the club’s operator is ready to leap back in the pool.

“We took the longest pause in our nearly 25-year history in Las Vegas, so it feels really good to ease back into what we do best,” Dustin Drai said in a statement. “We’re coming back with one the strongest and most enthusiastic teams and look forward to resuming full operation in the near future.”

Drai’s father, nightlife icon Victor Drai, founded his namesake club in 1996.

The club will adhere to state pandemic restrictions, of course. The return of Drai’s two pool experiences and its previously opened Drai’s Lounge, the fortress has reopened all three of its nightlife offerings on the Strip.

