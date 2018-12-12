Drake to headline XS Nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

The top-selling rap and RB artist, and accomplished songwriter and producer headlines XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Jan. 10.

Drake is rolling back to the Strip in January. Whether he’s making Vegas a recurring performance destination is the next question.

The top-selling rap and R&B artist, and accomplished songwriter and producer headlines XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Jan. 10. His a performance is tied to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Though the event is billed as an amenity for those attending CES, it’s open to the public (tickets are $75 for women, $100 for men, available at XSlasvegas.com).

Club officials only confirmed that Drake is booked for that single show. But sources familiar with XS’s booking report he’s agreed to a 12-show series over two years at the same club where The Chainsmokers, Diplo and Dillon Francis are among resident headliners.

A club spokeswoman said Drake is contracted for the Jan. 10 show, but added, “We look forward to the opportunity to discuss more performances for the future.”

And we can find a hint to bigger announcements from Wynn Nightlife Managing Partner Alex Cordova, who said in a statement: “We are preparing for one of the biggest weeks in Las Vegas with an unforgettable performance by Drake at XS Nightclub. Wynn is thrilled to partner with Drake during CES. He is one of the most recognizable artists ever to perform at XS, setting the bar for what to expect from Wynn Nightlife in 2019.”

