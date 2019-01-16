Drake to make $10M in Las Vegas Strip residency

The numbers are coming into sharper focus for a Drake residency in Las Vegas.

Drake performs during the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

Drake performs at Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Celebrity news website The Blast reported Tuesday that the “God’s Plan” rap star has agreed to a multiyear deal worth more than $10 million to perform at XS Nightclub. We first reported here in December that Drake had signed for a dozen shows over two years. The Blast says the deal is a “a minimum 10-show commitment.”

Thursday, Drake fueled those expectations in his debut at XS by telling the sold-out crowd, ““I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me.” His Mod champagne, which tops $400 a bottle retail, was served as he cleared a reported $2 million for the club in just that single appearance.

Today, a club spokeswoman responded to a request for comment regarding a Drake residency with, “Unfortunately, we can’t confirm any reporting.” Monday, answering the same inquirty, the company issued a similar response.

