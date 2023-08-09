Eagles in talks for The Sphere during Super Bowl, sources say

The Eagles are reportedly in discussion to perform during Super Bowl weekend in Vegas.

Joe Walsh and Don Henley of the Eagles is shown performing at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Don Henley of the Eagles is shown performing at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Eagles were in last year’s Super Bowl. The Eagles might be in the next one. Or, at least in the neighborhood.

We speak of the legendary rock band, which is reportedly in talks to perform at The Sphere on Super Bowl weekend. Sources familiar with the legendary rockers and venue’s planning report there is discussion of the band headlining in concert with Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Officials with the band and venue have offered no comment.

Whether this is a single weekend or longer engagement is not determined.

The Eagles have been reportedly in discussions with MSG Entertainment Corp CEO James Dolan to perform at some point at The Sphere. The band is prepping for “The Long Goodbye” U.S. tour. Vegas is not a stop on that series.

An Eagles spokesman said in an email statement Friday:

“The very first show of the Eagles’ final tour, ‘The Long Goodbye,’ will kick off at MSG on Sept. 7 and the fan response worldwide has been incredible. Upon the announcement of this final tour, the band made the commitment to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. We are scheduling additional dates and we hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.