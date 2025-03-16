73°F
Eagles Sphere rumblings: Concert movie, residency extension

A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
The Eagles will not say farewell to Sphere.

The legendary rockers are reportedly working on a concert film to extend beyond their residency at the Bulbous Wonder. Fans in attendance report that footage was captured Saturday night.

The project is similar to U2’s ongoing movie running in rotation exclusively at Sphere. Band reps have not formally confirmed the plans. But word from the venue is the band plans to record more footage in the fall. That would mean an extension to the current schedule, which ends April 12.

New dates would not be unexpected. Sphere Chairman and CEO James Dolan has said the Eagles can play as many dates as they want. Dolan has also said any headlining bands would be in play to produce a Sphere concert movie.

The Eagles have produced two major concert films, “Live from the Forum MMXVIII” (2020) and “Eagles: Hell Freezes Over” (1994). Those movies chronicled their their 2018 tour and their 1994 reunion, respectively.

The Eagles’ show features new video elements added since the show opened in September. The “Life in the Fast Lane” segment has been revamped as a daytime drive from Primm into Vegas, with a guy in driving and a gal in the passenger’s seat. The car rolls to the Strip, leading to drone flyover footage of the city.

The scene closes with the car pulling into Historic Commercial Center. Wait, that’s not right. Sphere, is where it happens, the venue lit up with EAGLES SOLD OUT! and the couple races into the VIP entrance. A great story, based on real events.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

