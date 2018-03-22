Ear surgery to sideline Celine Dion for 14 shows in Las Vegas

Dion is suffering from a condition known as Patulous Eustchian tube, and she will need minor surgery to repair the problem.

Celine Dion is shown during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion is shown during a break at The Studio at the Palms, where she has been working on her upcoming album, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion is shown at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace at the Benefit Concert to support the Las Vegas Victims Fund on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion is shown during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion is cancelling a series of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning next week and running through April 18 as she undergoes surgery to address an ear malady.

In all, 14 performances have been spiked.

Dion is suffering from a condition known as Patulous Eustchian tube, in which the Eustachian tube in the middle of the ear, which is normally closed, instead remains intermittently open. The patient thus hears such sounds as his or her breathing, or heartbeat, or speaking voice, directly into the eardrum.

The condition is known as the “bucket on the head” effect, and singing through it is extremely difficult.

A statment issued today by AEG Live and Caesars Palace said Dion has been experiencing the condtion for between a year and 18 months. It has been managed by ear-drop medications, but those treatments are no longer effective and Dion will undergo what is described as “a minimally invasive surgical procedure” to remedy the problem.

**SHOWS CANCELLED** We regret to inform you that the performances of Céline at @ColosseumatCP scheduled from March 27th through April 18th have been cancelled. Details here : https://t.co/cPqcbnJ8aU – TC — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 21, 2018

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately,” Doin said in her statement. “I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens … I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

Dion also cancelled several shows in January. She is expected to resume her scheduled performances at The Colosseum on May 22. Orders purchased with a credit card for the cancelled performances will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase; those who purchased with cash are to present tickets at the original point of sale for a refund.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.