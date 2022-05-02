Earth Wind & Fire announces headlining run on the Strip

Earth Wind & Fire has sold more than 90 million records internationally. The band is playing The Venetian Theatre this fall.

Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during sound check at Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Earth Wind & Fire is set for seven shows at The Venetian Theatre this October and November.

Show dates for the legendary R&B band are Oct. 26, 28-29; and also Nov. 2, 4, 5 and 6. Tickets start at $59 (not including tax) and on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The band continues to be fronted by vocal great Philip Bailey, co-founding bassist Verdine White, and percussionist-singer Ralph Johnson. The band’s longtime sax player, Andrew Woolfolk, died April 24 after a six-year illness.

EWF, as known to their worldwide following, has sold more than 90 million records internationally, has won six Grammys, is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in 2019 was recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.