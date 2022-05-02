65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Kats

Earth Wind & Fire announces headlining run on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2022 - 7:48 am
 
Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during s ...
Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during sound check at Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Earth Wind & Fire is set for seven shows at The Venetian Theatre this October and November.

Show dates for the legendary R&B band are Oct. 26, 28-29; and also Nov. 2, 4, 5 and 6. Tickets start at $59 (not including tax) and on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The band continues to be fronted by vocal great Philip Bailey, co-founding bassist Verdine White, and percussionist-singer Ralph Johnson. The band’s longtime sax player, Andrew Woolfolk, died April 24 after a six-year illness.

EWF, as known to their worldwide following, has sold more than 90 million records internationally, has won six Grammys, is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in 2019 was recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots pay out more than $1M within 24 hours
2 jackpots pay out more than $1M within 24 hours
2
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead, officials say
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead, officials say
3
Las Vegas developer bringing more retail to Strip
Las Vegas developer bringing more retail to Strip
4
‘Punt God’ makes note of those who spurned him in NFL draft
‘Punt God’ makes note of those who spurned him in NFL draft
5
Raiders hope to find gems in 13-player UDFA class
Raiders hope to find gems in 13-player UDFA class
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bel ...
‘Is this the biggest event in Vegas history?’
By / RJ

It’s a red-carpet scene like no other. Striding along stage built on Lake Bellagio and feeling that Las Vegas breeze are CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, then DE Jermaine Johnson, then designated showman Donny Osmond.