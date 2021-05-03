Earth Wind & Fire latest Venetian Theatre headliner

Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during sound check at Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Let’s groove tonight. Or more specifically, in November.

Earth Wind & Fire is back on the Strip for six shows at The Venetian Theatre, running Nov. 10, 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20. Performances are at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $59 (not including fees) and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com or any Venetian/Palazzo box office.

The series is yet another indication of the artists’ and bookers’ confidence in the return of live entertainment in Las Vegas. EWF’s run follows Chicago (Sept. 15-18), Styx (Sept. 24-26) and ZZ Top (Oct. 8-16) at The Venetian Theatre.

EWF has played several Vegas venues over the years, including Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace about a year before the showroom was pulled apart to make room for the Colosseum. The band also is co-headling with Carlos Santana on a U.S. tour running June-August 2022.

EWF passed its 50th anniversary in 2019. This year marks the 50th anniversary of its self-titled debut album. Founding member Verdine White was asked about the band’s 50-year milestone as it approached two years ago. “Really? I’m not even counting. I haven’t even thought about it yet. I just feel great onstage.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.