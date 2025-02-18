‘Ease for locals’: Off-Strip resort opening pool concert series

“Bel-Aire Backyard Poolside Concert Series” has booked The Fray, Thievery Corporation and The Struts as its first three acts.

The Struts are among the acts in the opening lineup of “Bel-Aire Backyard Poolside Concert Series," opening in May at Durango Casino & Resort. (AEG)

The Fray opens“Bel-Aire Backyard Poolside Concert Series" at Durango Casino & Resort on opening May 16 with The Fray. (AEG)

Where you and I might see a cool pool deck, Bobby Reynolds sees a concert.

The AEG official experienced visions of live music in December 2023, when he attended the opening of Bel-Aire Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort, alongside Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi.

Reynolds stopped at the lounge’s backyard and poolside annex.

“I thought, ‘We can really do something cool out here,’” says Reynolds, AEG’s senior vice president. “It was really well done, like everything Clique does.”

That moment hatched the upcoming “Bel-Aire Backyard Poolside Concert Series” at the venue. Alt-rockers The Fray open the series 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) May 16. Electronic Music duo Thievery Corporation follows May 25. Veteran British rockers The Struts are Sept. 12.

Tickets range from between $49 for The Fray to $35 for The Struts, on sale to the general public 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The series is attempting to snare locals, offering convenience of free parking, reasonable F&B prices and value entertainment.

Reynolds knows this crowd. He lives in the neighborhood.

“Obviously, the ease for locals to get there compared to the Strip is massive,” Reynolds says. “Meals are more affordable, drinks are more affordable. It’s super-easy to get there. All of the Stations properties make it really easy on locals.”

Reynolds knows the Strip crowd, too. AEG Presents is the primary booker at Encore Theatre, Virgin Theater and Resorts World Theatre. He’s also familiar with Clique, having worked with Masi some 25 years ago, dating to the opening of House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

“Our relationship has maintained over the decades,” Reynolds says. “We’ve been friends, and it was natural to talk to him about doing a concert out there.”

The listed schedule runs April through September, a tip-off that more acts will be added early and late to the venue’s concert season.

“We spend a lot of time figuring out ticket prices, and how to bring more people under the umbrella,” Reynolds says. “Common sense tells you, the less expensive ticket prices are, the more concerts you can go to. But we also look at a $30 parking fee, or God forbid if you want to valet, another $40 or $50, and the cost of a beer, a steak or a hamburger. We take that all in, and these are going to be great shows, and fantastic experiences.”

