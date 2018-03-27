Eclipse Theaters gets a visit from Oscar Goodman’s doc

The theater is state of the art. The movie is vintage Oscar Goodman .

Oscar Goodman drinks his martini and complains about the coverage of the convention authority during an interview on Live! Las Vegas with Rikki Cheese.

Convention security drove former Mayor Oscar Goodman to this on-air interview with "Wake Up With The CW" anchor Krystal Allan, left in May. (The CW)

“Mob Law: A Film Portrayal of Oscar Goodman,” a documentary from 1998, is being screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eclipse Theaters, 814 S. Third St. in downtown Las Vegas. Goodman will host a hang at 6 p.m., where he will sip martinis and bask in adulation, in the Eclipse lobby. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and officials from the Mob Museum, along with the requisite showgirl models, will also be on hand.

“This will let people know more about Eclipse Theaters, show it off, because Carolyn and I really want it to succeed,” Goodman said via phone today. “Bringing in something that is different from an ordinary, commercial film will be a great experience.”

That the movie centers on Goodman’s favorite topic — his own biography — will also be a great experience. Filmmaker Paul Wilmshurst delved into Goodman’s world at the time, prior to his being elected mayor, when he was the reputed “mob lawyer” who refused to concede the Mafia even existed.

Goodman says the real star of the film is his mother, Laura.

“She was the best, very funny,” Goodman said of his mom, who passed away in 2007. “She was funny without even trying to be funny. You’ll see where I get a lot of my personality in her.”

Goodman also visits his childhood home in Philadelphia. “I had this memory of it being a mansion, but it was a postage stamp,” he said. “The backyard where we used to play football is no bigger than our laundry room here in Las Vegas.”

The film is narrated by Australian actor Anthony LaPaglia (Jack Malone from the TV series “Without a Trace”). Another highlight is a meeting between Goodman and an FBI agent who had tailed Goodman’s fabled client and reputed mobster Tony Spilotro.

“We met in the desert, which was scripted,” Goodman said. “But what we said to each other was not scripted. He didn’t like me, and I didn’t like him.”

Daniels’ fee spikes

It appears Stormy Daniels has priced herself out of appearing at Las Vegas adult clubs. Daniels is now commanding a $10,000-per-night appearance fee, likely to climb after her Sunday appearance on “60 Minutes,” in which she discussed her alleged affair with President Trump.

A Las Vegas club official says the highest-paid celebs top out at about $2,500-$3,000. Daniels continues to tour the country on her “Make America Horny Again” tour. Before her prices vaulted, she appeared at Little Darlings Las Vegas on Jan. 26, and Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club on Super Bowl Sunday.

Hot tickets: Blink-182

The first residency series ever at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms is selling impressively. Word from concert promoter Live Nation is Blink-182 has sold half of the tickets available for its 16-show run beginning May 26. Dates extend into November. Pearl seats 2,500, so about 20,000 of the venue’s 40,000 tickets available for the residency have been purchased.

Blink-182, the trio of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, is also the first alt-rock band to play an extended engagement in Las Vegas.

Grimm’s hat dance

If you were looking for Season 5 “America’s Got Talent” champion Michael Grimm’s rendition of “Leave Your Hat On,” set for the Fox show “The Last Man On Earth” Sunday, you were out of luck. The show featuring Grimm’s rendition, recorded at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch in 2009, has been moved to Sunday.

Confidence es en fuego

Ticket sales for “Inferno” at Paris Las Vegas are still sluggish, but the show’s cast and crew are exuding confidence. They’re walking around the property with new leather jackets with the “Inferno” logo stitched across the back. And the show’s frontman and star magician, Joseph Labero, just bought a house in town this month.

Scintas to regroup

“The Scintas” are expecting to tour this summer as “A Mob Story” musical moves into the Plaza Showroom, a production I wrote about in January. The family act fronted by Frankie Scinta had found a groove in the throwback showroom, but extensive renovations (and possibly a change from from its 7:30 p.m. start time) has him exploring options. It could lead to a new venue in the fall for “The Scintas,” who are back onstage at the Plaza this weekend and next.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.