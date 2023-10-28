Ed Sheeran, Martin Garrix share ‘Bad Habit’ moment

Ed Sheeran reunited with his buddy Martin Garrix at Omnia Nightclub on Friday night.

Before playing Allegiant Stadium, Ed Sheeran hit the club.

Sheeran jumped into DJ headliner Martin Garrix’s set at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Friday night. Sheeran brought a genuine entourage — 20 people — to a VIP table in the DJ booth.

The 32-year-old, singer-songwriter performed an unbilled version of “Bad Habits” for the jammed venue.

The longtime friends collaborated on the track “Rewind Repeat It,” premiering the song at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in March 2015. But the song was never formally released, as Garrix said was due to their respective labels unable to settle on a release date.

Sheeran is to appear Saturday night (tonight, if you are reading this Saturday) at Allegiant Stadium. This of course is the makeup show for the canceled Sept. 11 performance. About 90 minutes before showtime Sheeran’s staging was deemed unsafe for a live show. Specifically, his audio towers weren’t staying in place on the stadium floor.

We’ve also learned that the couple Sheeran surprised on their wedding day on Sept. 9 have taken him up on the offer to return to town for Saturday’s show. Sheeran had serenaded Carter and Jordan Lindenfield of Austin, Texas at Little White Wedding Chapel the afternoon of his original performance.

The newlyweds texted that they arrived Friday and are set with tickets for Sheeran Part 2. And we plan to track them down.

