Eddie Money once rocked it with a Las Vegas cover band

Yellow Brick Road founder Brody Dolyniuk called out, “I think I heard that Eddie money is in the house somewhere!” He was right.

In this Nov 16, 2017 photo, Eddie Money performs at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's the Joint in Catoosa, Okla. Family members have said Eddie Money has died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)

Eddie Money performs at GlenOak High School in Canton, Ohio, April 2, 2016. Family members have said Money has died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Bob Rossiter/The Repository via AP)

In this Aug. 6, 2004 file photo, Eddie Money performs during Grandstand Under the Stars at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Yellow Brick Road frontman Brody Dolyniuk once shared the stage in Las Vegas with Eddie Money.

One night, years ago at Railhead at Boulder Station, Brody Dolyniuk called up his best Eddie Money impression.

Then he called up the real Eddie Money.

Dolyniuk, founder of the popular Las Vegas classic-rock cover band Yellow Brick Road, was onstage at the Boulder Station music club one night in 2004. Money had headlined the room earlier, and hadn’t yet left.

“When we started our set, I noticed that he and his guitar player were hanging out watching us from the back of the room,” Dolyniuk said in a text conversation Friday in remembering Money, who died that morning of esophageal cancer at age 70. “I started teasing him a little bit over the microphone, saying something like, ‘I think I heard that Eddie money is in the house somewhere. Maybe we can talk him into coming up and singing a song with us.”

Dolyniuk then offered, “Or, I guess I’ll just have to do my really bad impression of Eddie Money.” The band vaulted into “Two Tickets to Paradise,” the Money classic, with Dolyniuk following through on his impression.

“He came running up onto the stage and grabbed the mic away from me and finished the song,” Dolyniuk said. “It was pretty hilarious.”

The two met again after the show.

“He walked up to me and put his arms around me and said, “Hey, kid, you’re great … You’re like one of them, what do you call it? Chameleos!”

Money, known for his quirky sense of humor, was certainly referring to “chameleon.” Dolyniuk closed with, “Hopefully he finally made it to paradise.”

