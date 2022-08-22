Eddie Vedder to headline Park MGM in October

Eddie Vedder’s new band comes to Vegas after Pearl Jam was forced to cancel its MGM Grand show in May.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs live onstage at BST Hyde Park, in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings are booked to play Dolby Live at Park MGM on Oct. 7, 2022. (Danny Clinch)

Eddie Vedder’s old band couldn’t quite make it back to Vegas. But his new crew is booked for October.

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings take up Dolby Live at Park MGM on Oct. 7. No general-public sale is planned. Instead, public tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open through 5 p.m. Tuesday, with Verified Fan on sale 10 a.m. Friday. To register, go to verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/eddievedder.

Vedder’s original band, Pearl Jam, had been lined up to play MGM Grand Garden on May 20. That show was spiked two days before the performance after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID-19. That would have been the band’s first show in Vegas in 16 years.

The all-star lineup of the Earthlings have just been recently assembled, having played Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, in September and shows in February to boost the album “Earthling.” The band will return to Ohana Festival on Oct. 1.

The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith and keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, bassist Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard of The Frames, and guitarist Andrew Watt. “Earthling” is Vedder’s third solo album and first in 11 years.

Cool Hang Alert

Classic rock band Rock You Up plays Mr. D’s on 1810 S Rainbow Blvd. from 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesday. This is Tim Soldan on Hammond organ and bass, Eden Caz on vocals (and cowbell), Tito Zuniga on lead guitar and Bob Antal on drums. Free parking and no cover if you say, “I’m a friend of the band!” But if you say, “I am friend of the cowbell!” it’s $27.50. Kidding. No cover. Rock it up.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.