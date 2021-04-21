EDM standouts returning to Wynn Nightlife lineup

The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo have been announced to perform for Wynn Nightlife, with details to follow.

The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub on New Year's Eve. (Danny Mahoney)

David Guetta performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Kygo leads Surrender's seventh-anniversary celebration late Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Encore in Las Vegas. (Tony Tran)

Time to dust off the party cannons. Wynn Nightlife is moving open-throttle on its headliner lineup at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club.

In fast order, the company has announced The Chainsmokers, Kygo and David Guetta as resident DJ headliners. The company announced each star individually on its @WynnNightlife Instagram page, beginning with The Chainsmokers on Monday, Kygo on Tuesday and Guetta on Wednesday.

All three acts have previously headlined the Wynn/Encore party haven. Each post started with, “We are excited and proud to announce …” with no other specifics. A company spokeswoman had no further details, and no onsale or opening dates have been posted or announced. Expect more to be revealed over the next few days.

The nightlife announcement is the latest in Wynn’s efforts to return live entertainment to the resort.

In October, Wynn returned the Kenny Ortega-designed, re-imagined Lake of Dreams video production at the lagoon outside SW Steakhouse, Parasol Down bar and Lakeside restaurant. That upgrade cost $14 million and was the first refresh of the show’s 14-year history.

At Encore Theater, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is booked July 9-10, and top-selling comic Jo Koy is set to headline Sept. 3-5. Lionel Richie’s announced performances for September-October are still yet to be posted. The hotel is set to announce a cluster of headliners at Encore Theater as the city’s entertainment scene reopens.

