Electric Daisy Carnival creator reportedly planning a Sphere show

Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 2:31 pm
 

The company that unleashes Electric Daisy Carnival on Las Vegas every year reportedly is planning a new show at Sphere.

Insomniac and the equally massive electronic music festival Tomorrowland are planning to bring an immersive production to Sphere leading into Labor Day on Aug. 29, 30 and 31, according to online electronic-music pub Cultr.com. Attendees of the show, titled “Unity,” will “step into a new reality, experiencing a fusion of music, love, magic and togetherness,” according to the site.

Sphere officials and Insomniac reps have not responded to requests for confirmation or comment.

The report says tickets go on sale April 7, with a presale on Monday, at unityxsphere.com, though the site is not yet activated. The dates fall between the Backstreet Boys’ final show on Aug. 17 and the Eagles’ return on Sept. 5.

Insomniac’s EDC event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 16-18, bringing 250 acts performing over 16 stages, both all-time highs for the festival. Some 525,000 attendees are expected over the three nights (and early mornings). EDC premiered in Las Vegas in 2013. Tomorrowland also draws hundreds of thousands to its festivals in Boom, Belgium, presenting an array of electronic dance-music artists.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

