Electric Daisy Carnival moving 2020 rave to your living room
Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella says of this weekend’s livestream rave, “Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone.”
Your living room might never be mistaken for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But those quarters will suffice for an event typically staged at the speedway as Electric Daisy Carnival is moving its annual spectacle online.
The “EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon” is set for 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday through Sunday at Insomniac.com and the Insomniac YouTube page. EDC was originally scheduled for this weekend at LVMS.
The list of headliners on the bill includes David Guetta, Duke Dumont, K?D, Kaskade, Nicole Moudaber, Tokimonsta, Zeds Dead and Zhu, with more to be added. No payment is required to watch the event.
Insomniac and EDC founder Pasquale Rotella will host the livestream show and chat with DJs and fans throughout the event. Insomniac calculates that it has attracted more than 18 million viewers in more than 100 countries during its “Virtual Rave-A-Thon” series on its YouTube channel.
This weekend’s event is a partnership with international charity In Place of War to benefit Rave Recovery, an organization providing assistance to dance music fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dance floor,” Rotella said in a statement. “With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone.”
Rotella adds, “Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance — and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”
