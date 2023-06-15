91°F
Kats

‘Electrifying’: Wayne Newton thrilled at Golden Knights’ title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 10:56 am
 
Updated June 15, 2023 - 12:39 pm
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is shown with his daughter, Lauren, and wife, Kathleen, at T-Mobile ...
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is shown with his daughter, Lauren, and wife, Kathleen, at T-Mobile Arena prior to the Golden Knights' victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Kathleen Newton)
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is shown waving at the crowd at T-Mobile Arena prior during the Gold ...
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is shown waving at the crowd at T-Mobile Arena prior during the Golden Knights' victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Kathleen Newton)

Mr. Las Vegas has been a ubiquitous presence in Golden Knights games and functions from the opening curtain.

Wayne Newton was at the first Golden Knights game in October 2017. He wasn’t missing Tuesday’s Game 5. Newton was thrilled at the home team’s title victory, as you would expect.

“Words are painfully inadequate to describe the feeling in T-Mobile. The closest I can think of is ‘electrifying,’” Newton said in a text message Wednesday. “I am so thrilled for the team and our town. To see Las Vegas come together for our Vegas Born Golden Knights took my breath away. A big congratulations to Bill Foley and the whole team for bringing the Stanley Cup to Vegas.”

Newton has cranked the siren at least five times at Golden Knights games, the most of any celeb. He and Foley are friends away from Vegas, too, as they own property nearby each other in Montana.

Newton was shown high-fiving his family, including his wife, Kathleen, and daughter, Lauren, during Tuesday’s clinching victory. As he said, “It is a night I will cherish the rest of my life.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

