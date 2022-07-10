Elton John adds Allegiant Stadium to ‘Farewell’ tour

Elton John has announced a Nov. 1 show at Allegiant Stadium to his U.S. tour.

Elton John greets the audience during his final "The Red Piano" show at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Wednesday, April 22, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RJ FILE*** DUANE PROKOP/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Elton John greets the audience during his final "The Red Piano" show at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Wednesday, April 22, 2009, in Las Vegas. John has performed 241 of The Red Piano shows at Caesars over the last five years. DUANE PROKOP / LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Elton Johns final performance of The Red Piano at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, April 22, 2009.

Pop superstar Elton John performs at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Saturday, June 21, 2008, in Las Vegas. John was performing his 200th performance at the venue. (Review-Journal file photo)

Sir Elton John, once the lord of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is performing at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 1.

The 75-year-old rock legend announced Monday morning his Vegas stop on “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.” Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. July 18. Go to EltonJohn.com/Tours for information.

John’s performance falls on the first day of the annual Specialty Equipment Market Show (SEMA) auto-industry convention, which runs Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas. SEMA drew a pre-pandemic attendance of more than 160,000 in 2019.

Allegiant Stadium’s official Twitter feed had teased to the show Saturday. The the post reads, simply, “In 2 days,” beneath the “E” and star image John has used throughout his current U.S. Tour.

In 2 days pic.twitter.com/IQQ4sQfBTj — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) July 9, 2022

Tomorrow 8 AM pic.twitter.com/BTbpvbFIk3 — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) July 10, 2022

Sunday, the Allegiant Twitter page showed the logo on the stadium’s outdoor LED screens.

John resumes the tour’s West Coast swing Oct. 8-9 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The last scheduled shows are Nov. 17-20 at Dodger Stadium.

John seemed to hint at being in or near Las Vegas as he interviewed jazz legend Ronnie Foster on his “Rocket Hour” show last month. John said he wanted to find Foster onstage. “I just want to catch you one day because you play the music I want to hear.”

Sir Elton has headlined two residency productions at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “The Red Piano” ran from 2004-09. “The Million Dollar Piano” spanned 2011-18. In all, John performed 444 in the two productions.

