Elton John shines in ‘final’ show in Las Vegas

In his first and only Allegiant Stadium concert, Sir Elton opened with “Bennie and the Jets” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Elton John acknowledges the crowed during his ''Farewell Yellow Brick Road,'' final tour at Allegiant Stadium, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Elton John’s Las Vegas history has wound through the resort lined with a replica Yellow Brick Road.

It was MGM Grand, with its Emerald City effects, where John and Billy Joel co-headlined in 1995 and again in 2003. Tuesday night, John flipped the calendar and and enlarged his Land of Oz in Las Vegas. The knighted legend performed his first and (according to the tour title) only concert at Allegiant Stadium, on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

The venue, with a 65,000 capacity for football, was set at about 35,000 for the John concert. Looked about filled. Lots of us who qualify for a Just For Men sample group were in the house.

The 75-year-old showman opened with a flurry with “Bennie and the Jets” and “Philadelphia Freedom” launching the performance. “Indian Sunset,” “One Horse Town” (from the 1976 double album “Blue Moves”), “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” followed.

We say it was John’s “final” appearance in Vegas with a qualifier, as anything is possible even when superstars pledge finality. John has been insisting this is it. but a rocker’s gotta rock. We would not be surprised to see him return to residency here in 2024, if he’s up for it.

Of course, Cher has starred in two Las Vegas residency productions and headlined two North American tours since her “farewell” tour of 2003-2005. The Eagles have been on a farewell campaign for a quarter-century.

John is very familiar with the Vegas residency culture, hosting two series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. He served up “The Red Piano” from 2004-2009, and and “Million Dollar Piano” at Caesars Palace from 2011-2018. In all, Sir Elton played 444 shows in those two residencies. In all, he played 469 concerts in Las Vegas dating to his first, in 1971 at Las Vegas Convention Center.

Those shows at Caesars typically ran for 90 minutes. “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” covered 2 1/2 hours, covering 42 songs. The set list is stuffed with the expected classics, “Your Song,” “Daniel,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Rocket Man,” The Bitch is Back” and “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

John’s “Cold Heart” duet with Dua Lipa, and his Britney Spears-collab version of “Hold Me Closer” were saved for the encore. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” backed by video highlights of John’s incredible career.

A full night of music and dancing and great energy. Maybe we’ve seen the last of Sir Elton in these parts. Only the Rocket Man knows for sure.

