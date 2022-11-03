Elton John, Vegas keyboard legend Foster finally connect

The knighted legend performed his first and (according to the tour title) only concert at Allegiant Stadium, on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It wasn’t quite a key-to-the-city ceremony, but it was a summit of keyboard masters.

Elton John followed through on his promise to connect with Hammond B3 legend Ronnie Foster in Las Vegas. The two keyboard virtuosos met and chatted before Tuesday’s night’s show at Allegiant Stadium.

Foster posted on social media, “This man really loves music and knows his stuff … Beautiful guy and a great artist.”

On Wednesday, Foster said, “It was kind of surreal, to be there talking to Elton John, the way it all came about. He was definitely interested in my career, and I gave him a signed album. He loved that. We talked for 15-20 minutes.”

Foster said the food was good, too. Nice spread for Sir Elton’s VIP guests.

John was especially by Foster’s return to Blue Note Records, the label where he began his recording career 50 years ago.The iconic label re-released Foster’s debut album, “Two Headed Freap,” on vinyl in the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Reissue Series. That’s the album Foster packed for Tuesday’s meeting.

John also called out to Foster from the stage in his dedications at the end of the show. “I didn’t hear it, but people were telling me after that he shouted my name. How great is that?”

Sir Elton had initially sought out Foster for John’s “Rocket Hour” podcast, which broadcast in June. The two chatted at length about Foster’s career and mastery of the instrument. John told Foster he had never been able to play the Hammond to his own standards.

Foster said he loved the performance, impressed by John’s zeal and especially the vocal stamina he showed over 2 1/2 hours. “There was never a dull moment in that show,” Foster said with a laugh. “There hasn’t been a dull moment in any of this.”

