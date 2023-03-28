Elvis Costello & The Imposters returning to Vegas

Elvis Costello due back in Vegas for the first time since 2019, at Pearl at the Palms.

Elvis Costello performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Musician Elvis Costello poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' showing as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Musician Elvis Costello poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' showing as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Elvis Costello and The Roots performed March 16 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq. (Erik Kabik/ Retna/ erikkabik.com)

Elvis Costello at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are playing Vegas for the first time in four years.

Along with special guest Charlie Sexton, the band is due to play the Pearl at the Palms on at 7:30 p.m. June 27 on the “We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday” tour. Tickets start at $55 (not including fees) and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

A trailblazer in the new-wave movement in the late-1970s, Costello has toured with The Layabouts, otherwise known as The Imposters: Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher and joined by Texas guitarist Sexton. The band has embarked on three tours in the U.S. and one in the U.K. and northern Europe.

Most recently Costello played the ambitious “100 Songs and More” over 10 shows at the Gramercy Theater in New York. He performed more than 230 original songs, repeating only three titles.

Live Nation has been busy booking the Palms, announcing Monday that Sammy Hagar would play the room in July.

The 68-year-old Costello most recently played Vegas, co-headlining with Blondie, at the Pearl in July 2019. Prior to that, Costello opened Brooklyn Bowl in March 2014, backed by the Roots for a two-night, sold-out engagement.

Costello was forced to cancel his 2018 tour to treat what reps described as “a very aggressive tumor.” He called off a six-show series at Encore Theater at the Wynn the previous February, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Costello’s name is mentioned in the Righteous Brothers’ stage show at South Point Showroom, through a funny anecdote told by co-founder and rock legend, Bill Medley, who says, “We were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with Elvis (pause) Costello. That’s true.” It is. Happened in 2003.

