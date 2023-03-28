51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Elvis Costello & The Imposters returning to Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 9:04 am
 
Elvis Costello performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton ...
Elvis Costello performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Musician Elvis Costello poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Film ...
Musician Elvis Costello poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' showing as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Musician Elvis Costello poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Film ...
Musician Elvis Costello poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' showing as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Elvis Costello and The Roots performed March 16 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq. (Erik K ...
Elvis Costello and The Roots performed March 16 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq. (Erik Kabik/ Retna/ erikkabik.com)
Elvis Costello at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in ...
Elvis Costello at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are playing Vegas for the first time in four years.

Along with special guest Charlie Sexton, the band is due to play the Pearl at the Palms on at 7:30 p.m. June 27 on the “We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday” tour. Tickets start at $55 (not including fees) and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

A trailblazer in the new-wave movement in the late-1970s, Costello has toured with The Layabouts, otherwise known as The Imposters: Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher and joined by Texas guitarist Sexton. The band has embarked on three tours in the U.S. and one in the U.K. and northern Europe.

Most recently Costello played the ambitious “100 Songs and More” over 10 shows at the Gramercy Theater in New York. He performed more than 230 original songs, repeating only three titles.

Live Nation has been busy booking the Palms, announcing Monday that Sammy Hagar would play the room in July.

The 68-year-old Costello most recently played Vegas, co-headlining with Blondie, at the Pearl in July 2019. Prior to that, Costello opened Brooklyn Bowl in March 2014, backed by the Roots for a two-night, sold-out engagement.

Costello was forced to cancel his 2018 tour to treat what reps described as “a very aggressive tumor.” He called off a six-show series at Encore Theater at the Wynn the previous February, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Costello’s name is mentioned in the Righteous Brothers’ stage show at South Point Showroom, through a funny anecdote told by co-founder and rock legend, Bill Medley, who says, “We were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with Elvis (pause) Costello. That’s true.” It is. Happened in 2003.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
2
Mark Davis says he apologized to Derek Carr ‘for not getting it done’
Mark Davis says he apologized to Derek Carr ‘for not getting it done’
3
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
4
CARTOONS: Trump finally discovers a non-disclosure agreement he doesn’t like
CARTOONS: Trump finally discovers a non-disclosure agreement he doesn’t like
5
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Weezer’s road trip to pit stop on the Strip
Weezer’s road trip to pit stop on the Strip
David Blaine, after stage injury: ‘I’m lucky’
David Blaine, after stage injury: ‘I’m lucky’
Miranda Lambert picked up Vegas tips on ‘recon tour’
Miranda Lambert picked up Vegas tips on ‘recon tour’
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours
Showman Kenny Davidsen’s vintage-Vegas hang turns 10
Showman Kenny Davidsen’s vintage-Vegas hang turns 10