Elvis Presley’s toothy, gold trinket being auctioned

Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, once owned the golden crown, but says, she has not profited from the sale of any of Presley’s personal items.

The King’s crown can be YOURS, if the price is right.

We speak of Elvis Presley’s dental work. A Presley gold crown is up for bid in via Kruse GWS Auctions as part of the house’s Artifacts of Hollywood & Music auction set for Dec. 4.

TMZ first reported the item would be for sale.

Bidding for the toothy bauble starts at $2,500. The crown is framed along with a photo of the King from his days at Las Vegas Hilton. Elvis’ ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, originally held possession of the crown, which was given to her after it was removed by Presley’s dentist. After Presley’s death in 1977, Thompson gave the keepsake to Jimmy Velvet’s Elvis Presley Museum collection. A private collector bought the item in 1996.

Reached via text Wednesday, Thompson said she would not be bidding to reclaim the crown. She has not profited from the sale of any of Presley’s personal items or related memorabilia.

Thompson even donated nearly all of the proceeds from her 2016 memoir, “A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner and Songs in Between” to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital.

“Maybe I should have been more mercenary, but honestly I’m glad I have never been that way,” Thompson said.

“I’ve never done anything to make money off of Elvis.”

