Kats

Elvis, Sinatra, showgirls lead ‘Legends’ to new Las Vegas Strip home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2019 - 6:30 pm
 

It’s comparatively easy to close shows in Las Vegas. We do it all the time. But shutting down the icon that is the Las Vegas Showgirl is an entirely different matter.

The Showgirl (uppercase treatment intended) is onstage again in a prominent production show, boosting “Legends In Concert” at Legends In Concert Theater. That famed showroom, formerly known as Tiffany Theater (and for a time, Tropicana Theater) was home to “Folies Bergere” for 49 years before closing in 2009.

On a chilly Thursday afternoon,”Legends” unveiled the cast that will re-open the show Monday night for previews at the Trop. The four acts that will open the show, Frank Sinatra (Brian Duprey); Elvis (Cody Slaughter); Whitney Houston (Jazmine Katrina); and Lady Gaga (Tierney Allen) all performed on a stage near the hotel’s main entrance.

An octet of dancers donning showgirl costumes built specifically for the show also joined the celebration, highlighted by a ribbon-cutting by Tropicana executive Aaron Rosenthal and Legends producer Brian Bigner. The showgirls are to be featured throughout the show, and also in an opening scene to debut in about a month.

The longest-running Strip show still in production, “Legends” is moving to the Trop after a five-year run at Flamingo Las Vegas. The show opened at Imperial Palace (now Linq Hotel) in 1983, then moved to Harrah’s in 2009. The show has famously invoked such legendary performers as Aretha Franklin, Cher, Celine Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Jon Bon Jovi and Sting. Those rotating into the new Tropicana production include Diana Ross, Prince, Steven Tyler, Garth Brooks and George Michael.

As Rosenthal said in a statement before the event, “This iconic show has entertained more than 35 million fans around the globe, and its remarkable history on The Strip makes for the perfect partnership.” As they say, cue the Showgirls.

Ellis to be honored

The Ellis family behind Ellis Island Brewery & Casino on Koval Lane is to be honored May 10 at the annual JDRF Hope Gala at Mandalay Bay. Gary, Cindy, Christina, Anamarie and Michaela Ellis were recognized at a kickoff event Wednesday night at MB Steak at Hard Rock Hotel.

The 301-room hotel and casino, which opened in April 1968, was the site of a barn-burning night of karaoke on Oct. 17, 2017, when $100,000 was raised for Las Vegas Victims Fund for victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

By the time the gala is held, Ellis Island’s Front Yard should be open to the public. The family is planning for an April soft opening of the two-story, entertainment-dining venue.

That’s Amore

A statue of Dean Martin is being unveiled at noon Monday at the clubhouse of Las Vegas Country Club. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman will both be on hand. Martin played the course regularly beginning in the 1960s, and the Goodmans were neighbors and friends of Martin dating to the days when the club was known as Las Vegas International Golf and Tennis Club.

The Martin family, including his daughter Deana, who frequently headlines in town, has

Las Vegas Country Club is a legendary neighborhood, founded in 1967 by then-Boston Celtics owner Marvin Kratter. Members took over in 1970, when legendary Vegas figures Merv Adelson, Moe Dalitz, Irwin Molasky and Allard Roen led a group of 36 in a purchase of the club.

LVCC was purchsed on Jan. 1, 2018 by Samick Music Corporation. That transaction marked the first time in nearly 50 years it was not owned expressly by its members. The statue is the centerpiece — metaphorically and in fact — of a multimillion-dollar upgrade to the property.

As former Samick exec and current LVCC President Baik Lee says, ““One of the main reasons we purchased The Las Vegas Country Club was because of our deep appreciation of the amazing club history, but we also wanted to immediately invest significantly in a modernization and renovation plan to ensure the club retains its status as the most important private country club in Las Vegas history.”

ShowBuzz!

Marie Osmond is adding “The Flower Song” to the Donny & Marie show at Flamingo Las Vegas in a few weeks. She’ll be dueting with herself on the showroom’s video screen. Marie has been working on this number for months … Blair Farrington’s role with producer Tegan Summer extends beyond the “Marilyn.” musical. Summer is working with the highly regarded, veteran Vegas producer and director on his other long-term projects — including his musical centered on Bettie Page that is auditioning its cast in L.A. through Michael Donovan Casting agency … Andrew Dice Clay returns to the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana with headlining sets at 10 p.m. March 15-17. His appearances are the highlight of the room’s seventh-anniversary weekend … Blanket statement: You know what will hold up a contract signing? An extensive background check … Feeling confirmation of the Elvis-inspired musical “Heartbreak Hotel” moving into at Harrah’s Showroom will arrive by the end of the month … Check for coverage of this only-in-Vegas event, as Veteran stand-up Rob Sherwood and comedy-club manager Cyndi Nelson exchange vows Saturday at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club. Fittingly, Garrett is performing the service himself (he’s been ordained, I believe, by the Church of the Poison Mind). Sherwood has headlined the club, and currently opens for Carrot Top at Luxor; Nelson manages Garrett’s club … Paying a visit, soon, to rehearsals for “Ester Goldberg’s Outrageous Brunch.” I’ve already pumped this show, which opens at The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas on Feb. 23, and one reason why is column fave John Di Domenico is performing multiple roles (Donald Trump, Austin Powers, Dr. Evil in the mix). I’d pay (or, not) to watch Di Domenico read the phone book as, say, Dr. Phil.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Entertainment
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing