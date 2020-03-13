Employee at Las Vegas Strip dayclub tested for coronavirus

Hakkasan Group, a nightlife and daylife operator on the Las Vegas Strip, is investigating a suspected case of coronavirus involving one of its employees.

Hakkasan Group, the leading nightlife and daylife operator on the Las Vegas Strip, is investigating a suspected case of coronavirus involving one of its employees, as the company has temporarily halted business.

According to an internal Hakkasan Group memo issued to employees Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District is investigating the health concerns of an employee at Wet Republic dayclub at MGM Grand. The staffer is reportedly in self-quarantine and recovering at home.

MGM Resorts International announced on Friday that they were temporarily closing its nightclubs and dayclubs.

A Hakkasan Group rep said in a statement, “We have learned that one of our employees has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees has always been and will remain our top priority. Due to the unforeseeable ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus we will temporarily suspend all our Las Vegas venue operations until further notice.

“We will also be closing our corporate office for one week. Our intention is to resume operations, pending further developments. In coordination with all recommended health and safety protocols from the Southern Nevada Health District, we will be continuing a professional deep cleaning and sanitation process of all Las Vegas venues.”

Wet Republic, which opened in 2008, just relaunched last week after a multimillion-dollar renovation. The 54,000-square-pool venue has three main pools, a dance floor, cabanas, day beds, DJ booths and several cocktail bars.

Hakkasan also operates its eponymous nightclub at MGM Grand, Omnia at Caesars Palace, and Jewel and Liquid Pool at Aria. The company’s DJ lineup features such Strip superstars as Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Calvin Harris, Zedd and Martin Garrix.

