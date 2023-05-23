84°F
End of an era: Last 3 Mirage dolphins relocated

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 9:22 am
 
Updated May 23, 2023 - 9:36 am
Dolphins leap through the air at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within ...
Dolphins leap through the air at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within at Mirage on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coral World Ocean Park’s Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands is sho ...
Coral World Ocean Park’s Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands is shown in this undated photo. Coral World is home to the final three dolphins under the care of the Mirage, formerly displayed at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. (Coral World)

The last dolphins under The Mirage’s care at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat are moving to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins from the popular habitat are being relocated to Coral World Ocean Park’s Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas. The dolphins, all female, are named Huf-N-Puf, Coco, and Lady Ace.

The announcement officially ends the dolphin era at The Mirage. Following the purchase of the trend-setting Strip resort by Hard Rock from MGM Resorts International, the habitat closed as the respective companies worked out a plan to give the dolphins new homes.

Coral World is now home to 10 dolphins.

“We have found an excellent home for our dolphins with Coral World and its innovative Sea Sanctuary. The dolphins will continue receiving the quality professional care they had at the Mirage, and they will continue to educate the public to care for and protect the ocean,” Mirage President Joe Lupo said. “Our team has spent years caring for and loving these dolphins. Throughout this relocation process, we have ensured they will have the best possible home to live wonderful lives.”

In February, the dolphins Karli, Sofi and Osborne were transported to Sea World in San Diego.

Mirage Executive Director of Animal Care David Blasko accompanied the dolphins on the flight to St. Thomas. He said, “Coral World’s Sea Sanctuary is an exceptional home for our dolphins.”

