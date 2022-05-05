Enrique Iglesias books Resorts World as only US shows in ‘22

Enrique Iglesias’ most recent show in Vegas was with Ricky Martin at the MGM Grand Garden on Sept. 25, 2021.

Enrique Iglesias performs at MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He is returning to the Strip, to the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, on Sept. 16-17. (Karina Múñiz / El Tiempo - contributor]

Enrique Iglesias chose Cinco de Mayo to announce dates on the Strip to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

The Latin superstar is playing the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Sep. 16-17, his only U.S. dates this year. Los Tres Tristes Tigres is the special guest. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. Showtime is 9 p.m.

Iglesias’ most recent show in Las Vegas was his co-headlining appearance with Ricky Martin at the MGM Grand Garden on Sept. 25, 2021.

