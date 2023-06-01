Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin booked at T-Mobile

‘The Trilogy Tour’ unites three multigenerational superstars for the first time.

It’s a groove-fest to the third power on the Strip on Nov. 24.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin co-headline the ‘The Trilogy Tour” at T-Mobile Arena. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration runs through noon Sunday, with presale beginning Wednesday and general on sale June 9.

All three have headlined on the Strip.

Iglesias and Martin co-headlined MGM Grand Garden in September 2021. Iglesias most recently played Resorts World Theater last September. Martin starred at then-Park Theater, today’s Dolby Live, for 18 shows in three bunches in 2017. Pitbull fronted multiple residencies at Zappos Theater, now Bakkt Theater, at Planet Hollywood from 2017-2019.

In announcing the tour, all three said they are revved up to return the party to the road.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull (legal name Armando Christian Perez) said. “We’re excited to take ‘The Trilogy Tour’ around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives.”

Iglesias said, “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.” And from Martin. “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull, is very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

The Sphere’s sphere

We believe the buzz about The MSG Sphere entertaining combat sports in the venue’s programming. This would bring championship boxing and UFC/WWE events into rotation, along with U2 and “Postcard From Earth” theatrical experience.

Vegas’s got talent

For the first time, Life is Beautiful, in partnership with The Space, is staging a competition for a Vegas artist or band to perform at the annual downtown festival. The event celebrates its 10th anniversary Sept. 22-24.

Under the banner “Rising Stars,” interested performers are invited to sign up online at 2023.lifeisbeautiful.com through 11:59 p.m. June 14. Sixteen will be culled from the field.

From there, the chosen acts will perform for a panel of judges Aug. 4-5 and Aug 11-12. This is all music, BTW. No plate-spinners. The idea was hatched by LiB Director of Music Craig Nyman and The Space founder Mark Shunock.

The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Khalid, The 1975, Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo and Kim Petras are among the stars headlining the three-day festival. And, a homegrown artist is booked outside the “Rising Stars” contest. Catch the fabulous Vegas headliner Rockie Brown on Sept. 24.

Played out?

Coop’s Cabaret & Hot Spot at Commercial Center shut down Keith Thompson’s weekly “Piano Party” show Wednesday morning. The show was scheduled for Wednesday night.

Through a rep, club proprietor Chris Cooper reports he was being treated for exhaustion, and called off the entire performance. (Cooper himself was unavailable for comment Wednesday.)

This is the latest unfortunate episode at a club that has struggled to find its way since opening in January, in the former Nevada Room space. Its newly hired chef, Matthew Underwood, died suddenly May 23. He had been hired in April to run the club’s culinary program.

The club has elsewhere been dogged by operational concerns, such as, scheduling karaoke performances in the piano bar at the same time as a cabaret show in the adjoining showroom (with only a “sound curtain” to prevent karaoke renditions of “Islands In The Stream” from washing over the ticketed show).

Several performers, including Thompson and rocker Lucie May (who headlined May 19), report they are owed past payment. May is moving on, fronting her “Luciefr” show at Oyo at 9 p.m. Friday.

Thompson had hosted the showcase of Jeff Kutash’s Liberace-themed production “Glitz” at Coop’s on May 15.

The founder of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas in 2006 is shopping his “Piano Room” around VegasVille.

“I’m looking to take the show to a place that is classy and reputable,” Thompson said Wednesday. But like a binge-worthy Netflix series, the story of this cauldron of intrigue is ongoing. We feel another plot twist coming.

Holy cannoli!

The fourth episode of “The Sweets’ Spot” YouTube series, starring the baking chanteuse Melody Sweets, is scheduled to post Friday. Many Vegas favorites are cast in “Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli.” Look for Voki Kalfayan in the lead role of Tony Cannoli in this colorless (we mean, black-and-white) episode.

The synopsis: “A Mafia goon shakes Melody down for her coveted cannoli recipe.” How is Oscar Goodman not cast in this episode?

Elsewhere on confectionery classic: Bradford Scobie, Anais Thomassian, Kasey Wilson, Hather Holliday, Marc Roberts, Mike Thompson, Micah Clark and Pearl (the wonder dog). The episode also features the chilly musical stylings of The Frigid Heirs (Joshua Danger, Isaac Tubb, Mike “Beans” Benigno and Robert John Kley). And somewhere, there is baking.

May we recommend …

Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano in “Simply The Best” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Westgate’s International Theater.

Both are “America’s Got Talent” finalists and superb vocalists. They pull from The Beatles, Elvis, the Righteous Brothers, Celine Dion, Puccini and Tina Turner. Similar to the Alfie Boe shows in the same room, you need to see these two live to appreciate the talent. Tickets start at $49.95 (not including fees). Get there.

Cool Hang Alert

A twinbill at Amp’d at M Resort. The 10-piece dance band Latin Breeze is up from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. The something-less-than-10-piece dance band Zowie Bowie is up from 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Great room. No cover.

