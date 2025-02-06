Entertainment superstar announces 18 shows on Las Vegas Strip

“Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency” runs at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace,

Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Kelly Clarkson is shown performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio)

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson fans wondering what it would be like to see Clarkson do her thing in the studio are in luck.

The Recording superstar returns to the Strip with “Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency” for 18 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running July 4-Nov. 18.

Tickets for the following 18 performances go on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PT: July 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26; Aug. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16; Nov.2025: 7, 8, 14, 15

Clarkson is coming back to Vegas after her successful run at PH Live at Planet Hollywood in 2023-‘24. In a statement, the singer-songwriter-TV personality said, “I’m so excited to be back in Vegas! We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!’ See y’all there!”

The shows fill some of the void left by Adele’s closing of her “Weekends” series last November, and also Garth Brooks ending his residency March 9. Blake Shelton opened his six-show run at the Colosseum on Wednesday night.

