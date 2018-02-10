Estate sale to feature memorabilia from Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Todd Fisher is presiding over an estate sale for the ages, selling off much of the memorabilia collected over the years by his mother, Debbie Reynolds; and sister, Carrie Fisher.

Carrie Fisher's many action figures she collected over the years are up for sale in Todd Fisher's estate sale. (McManus Auctions)

A total of 774 lots are up for sale in Todd Fisher's estate sale, including the family’s collection of movie costumes, props, scripts and song books, photos, artwork, furniture and other assorted personal belongings. (Catherine Hickland)

A collection of heads from wax figures collected by Debbie Reynolds will be on sale Sunday at Todd Fisher's estate sale. From left are Yul Brynner, Frank Sinatra and Fred Astaire. (McManus Auctions)

The Lady Luck hotel-casino sign from the light show “Brilliant,” which re-animates many classic-Vegas signs at Neon Museum. (Neon Museum)

A look at a few of Debbie Reynolds' costumes up for sale in Todd Fisher's estate sale, set for Sunday in Las Vegas. (McManus Auctions)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Pronto by Giada at Caesars Palace. As namesake and proprietor Giada De Laurentiis promised, the quick-stop eatery is open. The inviting interior is bedecked in a cream-and-orange color scheme and offers a great view of Mr Chow and Rao’s across the way.

Giada also said Pronto would be a great place to stop, grab some java and get some work done. She’s right about that.

We’ll sample the food later. Who has the time? But it was good to run into Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner, beaming about the hotel’s F&B program. If you can’t find food to your liking at Caesars, you probably just don’t eat.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

A royal auction

Fisher, who has a home in Las Vegas with actress and hypnotist Catherine Hickland, is presiding over an auction of family belongings beginning from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at McManus Auctions at 3864 Silvestri Lane in Las Vegas.

The venue seats only about 300, so arrive early if you are seriously interested in picking up a piece of Hollywood history. Bidders can also weigh in online at DebbieReynolds.com. A total of 774 lots are up for sale, including the family’s collection of movie costumes, props, scripts and song books, photos, artwork, furniture and other assorted personal belongings.

Money raised will be donated to the new Debbie Reynolds Performing Arts Scholarship at UNLV. The specific amount raised for that ongoing program will be announced at the April 3 UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame celebration.

A similar Reynolds family auction last October in Los Angeles grossed more than $2 million. Even Fisher was stunned to unearth many of the items left behind by his legendary mother and sister, who died just a day apart in December 2016. A space at the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studios in North Hollywood was home to what the family called “The Vegas Room.”

The room was a storage area for Reynolds’ film and stage costumes and many movie artifacts from her days as owner and operator of the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel on Convention Center Drive. It also became the home for such items as Carrie Fisher’s original “Star Wars” scripts, and items as light sabers and Stormtrooper blaster guns.

Fisher recalls opening a small box and finding mementos of his mother’s USO tour during the Korean War.

“There was a Red Cross pin, an ID card, an entertainment medal she was awarded, money, photos, all in this unmarked box,” Fisher said last June, as he was sifting through the belongings. “When I saw that, the brakes went screeching, because I easily could have just thrown it way. But instead, we have had to open every single box, whether it was marked or not.”

Who is closer than ever?

Barry Manilow! To what? Signing for a residency at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas!

The deal is still on, Fanilows. Be patient as the details are finalized.

Franky’s natal gig

Column fave Franky Perez and The Dirty are blowing out the candles, and the amps, at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Sunset Station’s Club Madrid. Perez’s free-admission birthday show kicks off the band’s run of dates at Station Casinos this year. He’s at Sunset Station every fourth Friday and at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock resort every fifth Friday (yes, there are five Fridays in March, June, August and November).

Perez and the Dirty also play Alexxa’s at Paris Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Sundays, including this weekend. He’s a Vegas original, born and raised, and commits completely in every show.

Rockie rolla

On the topic of favorites who inhabit this column, Rockie Brown headlines a lineup at Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel at 8 p.m. Feb. 23. Vegas rockers Rabid Young and budding hip-hop artist Mike Xavier are also on the bill.

Brown has issued her latest release, “Rockie Brown: Vol. 1” with her beau and blazing guitarist and producer Jason Tanzer. Whenever you have a chance to catch Brown, or any of these artists, do it. And the show at Vinyl is a no-cover spectacular.

He can misbehave

It takes a special sort of talent to step into Amy Saunders’ lead role in “Miss Behave Game Show” at The Back Room at Bally’s. But the great Murray Hill, aka “Mr. Showbiz,” takes the helm of the satirical, audience-participation production March 6- 17.

Based in New York, Hill is a masterful improv comic who is well-known on the burlesque circuit as host of Dita Von Teese’s touring shows and as a guest in Melody Sweets’ productions at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

He’s also an unofficial host at his favorite Vegas haunt, Peppermill Restaurant. Find him there most any night during his run at Bally’s — provided he’s not sitting for a photo shoot. As he says, “It’s showbiz!”

What’s his sign?

Digital artist Craig Winslow, who designed the light show “Brilliant,” which re-animates many classic-Vegas signs at Neon Museum, has studied every vintage visage in the city.

Not surprisingly, he favors classic designs.

“I love Binion’s, the colors, the lines, the architecture — it reminds me of a great, classic car,” Winslow said after a media preview of the new audiovisual attraction last week. “I love the Mint, the really clean lines of color (which are now on display at a new Mint lounge on West Sahara Avenue). Atomic Liquors, too, has a very old-school look and a great feeling to it.”

“Brilliant” is staged hourly from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at Neon Museum.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykatson Twitter.