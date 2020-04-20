Ex-Cirque star develops COVID-19 fashion line

Wassa Coulibaly says of her new pandemic pieces, “You can wear these in a variety of ways. You can even wear them after the pandemic is over.”

Wassa Coulibaly poses onstage during her days with the Cirque du Soleil show "Zumanity" at the New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2005. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pandemic fashions are a snap for Wassa Coulibaly.

The former Cirque du Soleil “Zumanity” artist and Baobab Stage at Town Square proprietor has launched a new line of COVID-19 pieces. The updated pieces feature hooded dresses with face covers, which are fitted with snaps so you can cover your face in public.

“You can wear these in a variety of ways,” Coulibaly says. “You can even wear them after the pandemic is over.”

Coulibaly, who is originally from Dakar, Senegal, immigrated to the United States as a teenager and earned a role in “Zumanity” as the show opened in August 2003. She left the cast in October 2013, devoting all of her time and energy to Baobab Stage.

Coulibaly has presented shows in the theater, opened a cafe and sells her fashions from an adjoining shop.

Coulibaly came up with the idea when she walked into a market last month and was reminded to cover her face. She pulled her hood across her head. That day, she was working on the fashion line.

Find Coulibaly’s work at wassaboutique.com, where you an order and then pick up the items curb-side. You can also order packages shipped.

Her business temporarily shut down, Coulibaly has spent most of her time sidelined by COVID-19 with her daughter, Mariam, who turns 3 in May. As the artist says, “We are having fun gardening, planting trees, hiking and creating.”

