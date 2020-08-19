Ex-‘Jersey Boy’ Travis Cloer a drive-in star in SoCal

Travis Cloer said of his drive-in concerts in Escondido, “I’m used to seeing my friends out there, but this was like, ‘Give it up for the Cadillac, everybody!’”

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Travis Cloer has never performed with a 200-piece horn section. He’s not caused an actual traffic jam, either, while returning for an encore.

But the former Las Vegas “Jersey Boys” co-star achieved both while mapping a new course in SoCal over the weekend. The onetime Frankie Valli at Palazzo and Paris Las Vegas picked up a road win at the “The Rockin’ Retro Drive-In Show” at Westfield North County shopping mall in this beautiful burg about 30 miles northeast of San Diego.

Cloer shared top billing with Christian Hoff, who won a Tony in 2006 for his portrayal of Tommy DeVito in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway. The two-show series was something of a homecoming for Hoff, who was cast in the musical when it premiered at the nearby La Jolla Playhouse.

Chris Lash, another “Jersey Boys” alum who was the swing music director and lead keyboardist, made the trip. The core trio was joined by the socially distant, San Diego father-son tandem of Matt Clowminzer (guitar) and Miles Clowminzer (drums) in performances Saturday and Sunday nights.

It was the rare show where the band, and the crowd, parked it. But not after shifting gears on an uncharted track, and that should end the pileup of puns.

“The biggest adjustment is not being able to see the people, as much,” Cloer said after Sunday’s performance. “You know they’re there, but you really can’t see faces as well and get that personal vibe as well. It was a little weird, but the good thing about this music is you can reach out and grab people.”

The boys raced (OK, one more) through a set filled with Beatles, Beach Boys, and of course Four Seasons classics. “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Sherry” were all in the mix. Lash, who also performed for two years in “Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s, earned a cacophony of honks for “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

The complex allowed for 200 vehicles and was nearly full for both performances. Admission cost ranged from $35 for one-person car, to $210 for a vehicle-bus-SUV with eight passengers. Food boxes were offered from mall vendors for $20 a shot. Masks were required for walking to the restroom. Otherwise, attendees were directed to stay in their cars.

Cloer actually called out vehicles rather than humans spotted in the crowd, calling saying Sunday, “Look at that GTO! Show us your lights!”

“I’m used to seeing my friends out there, but this was like, ‘Give it up for the Cadillac, everybody!’” Cloer said. “Come up and do a song, Cadillac!”

Similar to movie performances at drive-ins, the audio was channeled through a dedicated FM station. But in this format, the Westfield house system was plenty strong. The band rocked the place, for real, leading to the possibility that a similar show could be staged in Las Vegas.

If Phil Ruffin needs a use for his vacant Las Vegas Festival Grounds next to Circus Circus … plenty of territory there. The vast and chronically vacant Commercial Center parking lot, too, has more than enough parking and staging area for such a showcase. The folks running Dreamland Drive-in at FreshWata Studios have already proven you can present live entertainment at a drive-in format, though on a smaller scale, most recently with Jen Romas’ “Sexxy” show in July.

“I would love for it to be in Las Vegas,” Cloer said. “You know, we were kind of talking about how to do it, and it would have to be some type of series of different acts, with a casino or some other sponsor setting something up. I don’t know if it would be financially viable to set up a stage outside, marketing it and running it for just one performance.”

Cloer has worked a cavalcade of venues and platforms since “Jersey Boys” closed in September 2016. He still holds the record for the most performances ever as Valli, worldwide. He still hits the high notes, and had conquered the cruise-ship circuit, performing-arts centers, and small Vegas venues before COVID hit. He still reaches audiences on Facebook Live, on YouTube (reuniting the Vegas and worldwide casts of “Jersey Boys”) now from the socially distant drive-in at a mall in San Diego County.

“It think it’s true of all artists, we are not ourselves when we’re not performing, like a big chunk of us missing,” Cloer said. “I think that’s why I’ve been being more creative, because I’m not feeling complete, or whole, when I am not performing. So this was great, to get out and sing and entertain and make people happy.”

