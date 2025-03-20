Ex-Las Vegas mayor is all about the underdog in NCAA tournament

Oscar Goodman swilled martinis and wagered a C-note on March Madness at the Westgate SuperBook.

Iconic Strip structure likely to come down in ’25

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman makes his March Madness wager at Westgate SuperBook on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

Ex-Westgate SuperBook Vice President Jay Kornegay reviews former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman's March Madness parlay at the SuperBook on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

Ex-Westgate SuperBook Vice President Jay Kornegay, showgirl Brit Dunn and Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman are shown at the SuperBook on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman walks with showgirl Brit Dunn at Westgate SuperBook on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

Anderson .Paak/DJ Pee .Wee is shown at the inaugural Raiders Foundation Silver & Black Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2024. (Raiders Foundation)

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are shown at the inaugural Raiders Foundation Silver & Black Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2024. (Raiders Foundation)

A shot of the entrance of Cristal Ballroom at the inaugural Raiders Foundation Silver & Black Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2024. (Raiders Foundation)

Ex-Westgate SuperBook Vice President Jay Kornegay, showgirl Brit Dunn and Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman are shown at the SuperBook on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

Drop a quarter in the jukebox and hit “Joy to the World.” Oscar Goodman is going three-dog night to open March Madness.

Wednesday afternoon the ex-Las Vegas mayor wagered $100 on this three-teamer: No. 13 Grand Canyon, plus-10.5 against No. 4 Baylor in the West; No. 15 Bryant, plus 17.5 against No. 2 Michigan State in the South; and No. 12 Liberty plus-7 against No. 5 Oregon in the East.

Three picks. What do they have in common?

“I like underdogs,” Goodman said, drinking from the smaller of two Bombay Sapphire martinis delivered to him at the book. “I like good coaching.”

These bets were entered at Westgate SuperBook, and Goodman’s wagers were not in violation of state gaming regulations. This is pertinent information. Prior to the Super Bowl, the onetime “Mob Lawyer” had attempted to wager with former SuperBook VP and current consultant Jay Kornegay that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would start a family.

That didn’t fly, baby, not even on the Superbook prop list.

Goodman’s NCAA tournament bet would pay about $700. My favorite pick is the Flames of Liberty. And on the topic of fire …

Let’s groove tonight

Earth, Wind & Fire is back for a nine-show series at The Venetian Theatre from Oct. 10-25. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday.

Long before making The Venetian its Las Vegas home, EWF headlined Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace about two years before it shut down.

“We had played there and they were tearing it down. We were one of the last bands to play there before Celine Dion came in,” bassist Verdine White once recalled. “It was a traditional showroom, very tight and fun to play.”

The venue opened in 1966 and closed in 2000.

Caesars has built some wonderful venues since, including the Colosseum and Caspian’s, which is a winner for fans of rock and caviar. But it never quite replaced the classic vibe of Circus Maximus, with 980 seats and a history of performers that included Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra, Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme, Judy Garland and even Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band (another recurring headliner at The Venetian).

Impress your friends, or not, by knowing that decades before The Smith Center opened, Circus Maximus staged such Broadway touring shows as “Sweet Charity” and “The Odd Couple.”

A Killer gig

The Killers are playing Allegiant Stadium next. Unless you’re a Google Cloud Next 2025 conventioneer, you’re not going.

The Las Vegas rockers are headlining this massive corporate gig on April 10. Wyclef and Tate Renner are also on the bill. A crowd of 15,000-20,000 is expected. There is no word on the band returning to the Colosseum, but the Las Vegas-themed set has not been disassembled. Don’t do it.

We were bowled over

On the topic of bands from Vegas, Imagine Dragons are releasing “Live From The Hollywood Bowl” with the L.A. Film Orchestra in theaters next Wednesday and March 29.

I caught the finale Oct. 27. I’ve seen these guys perform in venues ranging from Hard Rock Live on the Strip to an acoustic pop-up show on a Southwest Airlines flight to Allegiant Stadium. None topped this grand performance on a gorgeous night in L.A. See it.

Silver & Black is back

The Raiders Foundation’s second annual charity event is moving to Allegiant Stadium, set for May 17. The inaugural event was held in a silver-and-black bedecked Cristal Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas this past April.

Owner Mark Davis faced a fork-in-the-road (if not fourth-and-long) situation after last years Silver & Black Gala: Keep the show in a comparatively smaller venue or blow it up. He has done the latter.

The Silver & Black Gala is now destined to be among Las Vegas’ top-tier philanthropic events. The Raiders Foundation supports military members and veterans, health and wellness initiatives and youth development efforts. The event is invitation-only. Live vicariously through this column, and support at Raiders.com/Foundation.

Tease this …

Some energy behind a Rockettes show at Sphere for the holidays. Not the Exosphere production that has played the Bulbous Wonder’s surface, but a version of the fabled production at Radio City Music Hall. Nothing confirmed, but this would be the first actual Rockettes show since the Strip show at the Flamingo shut down 25 years ago.

Cool Hang Alert

Michelle Marshall has dialed in her Tina Turner tribute “Thunderdome Queen,” playing again 5 p.m. Sunday at Notoriety Live. Full band, costume. Marshall scores with this production. Go to notorietylive.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.