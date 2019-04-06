Ex-MGM exec Scott Sibella to run Resorts World Las Vegas

Scott Sibella, president and chief operating officer at the MGM Grand, speaks before the ground breaking for the MGM Grand Convention Center expansion project on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The giant resort rising on the north Strip will be operated by an exec who spent years running a giant resort on the south Strip.

Ex-MGM Grand President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sibella is the new head of Resorts World Las Vegas. A source familiar with the deal says that Sibella reportedly signed his contract as the resort’s president and COO on Thursday, and was on the job Friday.

Sibella took a buyout from MGM Resorts International in February, as part of the company’s “MGM 2020” revenue enhancement plan offering compensation packages to high-level executives age 50 or older with five years or more in the company.

Sibella signed a non-compete that would not permit him to sign with a Strip resort for one year after he left MGM Resorts, but Resorts W0rld is outside that agreement as its targeted opening is to be in 2020. The $4 billion, 3,000-room resort is being built on the west side of the Strip on the former Stardust site.

Resorts World recently settled a lawsuit with Wynn/Encore Las Vegas, which centered on the design of the new Resorts World hotel tower. Strip observers have noted the strong similarities in the design of Resorts World to the Wynn/Encore buildings.

Sibella is a Las Vegas native and graduate of UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality. He was the top exec at MGM Grand since September 2010, having moved over from the Mirage.

