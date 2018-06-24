Kats

Ex-Phantom Barrett returns to Las Vegas Strip for ‘Ribbon’

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2018 - 8:00 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at his writing is the Foundry at SLS, which for the first time is hosting the annual Golden Rainbow “Ribbon of Life” charity production show. This year’s production starts at 1 p.m. Sunday and is titled “The Show Must Go On,” themed for iconic British artists.

That’s why we are watching the rousing rehearsal rendition of the Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women” spilling into the Queen/David Bowie classic, “Under Pressure.”

This year’s “Ribbon of Life” show was originally conceived, and also announced, as an adaptation of “Chicago.” Evidently licensing issues interceded — I understand Billy Flynn was all over cable news threatening to sue. Producers then opted for the more general “Show Must Go On!” concept.

Summoning this spirit, Brent Barrett, the stage great who opened “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” at The Venetian, is taking on Anthony Newley’s “What Kind of Fool Am I.” It’s a cagey song choice in the middle of so many well-known rock numbers.

“Anthony Newley was ahead of the British theatrical invasion, and actually a headliner on the Strip for many years,” says Barrett, referring to Newley’s performances at Caesars Palace’s Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace and Starlite Theater at the Riviera. “People sometimes need to be reminded of that, and also that there is an era of theater in Britain that pre-dates Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

Weber was the producer of “Phantom,” of course. Barrett is best-known in Las Vegas for playing the “Phantom” role early in the show’s run, but he is also famous for portraying Flynn in “Chicago” in its Broadway revival and and also on tour.

Elsewhere, the show features such stage luminaries as Anne Martinez, Jaclyn McSpadden, Paul Johnson and Danny McHugh of of “Baz” at Palazzo Theater; Bronx Wanderers of Windows Showroom at Bally’s; Tenors of Rock at Harrah Showroom; Human Nature of Sands Showroom at Venetian; and cast members from “Opium” at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“We love the balance that we have with this year’s show,” says Andrew Wright, co-directing the show with longtime Vegas stage performer Nicholas Foote. “We have some great talent, and with ‘Opium’ we have some artists who’ve not been in the show before. It should be really fun.”

Money raised goes to Golden Rainbow, which provides housing, education and direct financial assistance services for those living with HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada.

4 more for these 2

In their appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Penn & Teller casually announced their new four-year deal at the Rio, running through 2022. P&T will have been at the hotel for 21 years by the end of that contract.

As reported last week, Penn & Teller are taking their show down from July 10-Aug. 2 so Teller can undergo spinal-fusion surgery. The duo’s series “Fool Us,” recorded in March at the Rio, returns 8 p.m. Monday on The CW. Piff the Magic Dragon and his dad, Pop the Magic Dragon, are the featured guests.

Shakeup for Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa’s much-ballyhooed residency on the Strip has hit a snag. Targeted to open at Tropicana Theater on Labor Day Weekend, the 1990s-throwback production is now heading for a different venue on the Strip and an opening this fall or winter, as producer Seth Yudof of UD Factory explains.

No formal reason given for the unravelling of those plans at the Trop (sources say it was a financial decision and not an artistic or logistic concern). The hotel is still seeking a 9 p.m. show to open in the theater this year.

Yudof says he has sufficient capital to run this ’90s show in Las Vegas, with additional co-stars to be announced within the month. Very good. As we say, just lemme know when is opening night, and I’ll be there.

Three dee? Indeedy

It’s 2018, yes, but 3D glasses never go out of style.

Barry Manilow is handing out (or rather, his people are handing out) throwback 3D glasses to his show at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas. This visual effect, which gained popularity in movie theaters in the 1950s, still has a dizzying quality. Manilow employs the 3D effects during a New York-inspired medley midway through the show.

It works, and this it the reason you’ll see a bunch of selfies posted by those in the audience looking like members of Devo.

‘Brunch to Broadway’ closing

A novel concept that didn’t take hold, “Brunch To Broadway” is performing its final shows at noon and 2 p.m. Sunday at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. The variety show of musical numbers was conceived by ex-”Rock of Ages” cast member Bob Torti and his wife, DeLee Lively-Torti. Six singers and five-piece band performed in the show, which was $20 and included a comp to the Red Rock Feast Buffet.

Great idea, wonderful talent … not enough support. As Bob Torti so ably describes the show’s demise, “Another one bites the dust.”

By the numbers

Nine: The number of times Edie the Entertainer from “Zumanity” at New York-New York has served as Mistress of Ceremonies for “Ribbon of Life” shows. She’s hosting Sunday, too.

Cool Hang Alert

Jimmy Hopper & His All Star Band” at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Italian American Club showroom. Hopper is a Vegas stalwart from such long-ago gigs as Fontana Room at Bellagio and VooDoo Lounge at the Rio. Major talent, with a cracking backup band of Rocco Barbato on sax, Brenda Cowart on keys, Pablo Gadda on guitar, Blaise Sison on bass and Adam “The Mayor” Shendal on drums. A $30 cover (gratuities not included).

Who Was Where

Those twin towers of Vegas headliners, Brad Garrett of MGM Grand and Frank Marino of the Linq Hotel (separately) in the first three rows of Alanis Morissette’s show Friday at Pearl Concert Theater.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Get a sneak peak of Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like