Excalibur reopening just ahead of resort’s 30th anniversary
MGM Resorts International plans to have the corner of the Las Vegas Strip and Tropicana Avenue covered this month.
The Excalibur is the next MGM Resorts resort to reopen, on June 11, according to a hotel spokesman. The reopening is just ahead of the hotel’s 30th anniversary on June 19.
If form holds, the resort is expected to open its casino, select dining options and bars, and a limited number of rooms available. That is the model for Bellagio, New York-New York and MGM Grand, all opening at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Excalibur’s entertainment lineup would likely be targeted for a July 1 return, pending the state’s Phase Three COVID-19 reopening time line. All acts in the Thunderland Showroom (Hans Klok, Thunder From Down Under and Australian Bee Gees) are on sale July 1.
ExCal, with its, 4,000 rooms, joins New York-New York and MGM Grand as MGM Resorts properties on the corner of the Strip and Tropicana.
