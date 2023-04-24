88°F
Kats

Extended stay: Two stars announce new Vegas residency dates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 10:51 am
 
Updated April 24, 2023 - 12:02 pm
Lionel Richie performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. ...
Lionel Richie performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
FILE - Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on April 29, 2022. ...
FILE - Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on April 29, 2022. Richie has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency premieres at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, ...
Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency premieres at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Denise Truscello)
Carrie Underwood at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Denise Truscello)
Carrie Underwood at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

A pair of superstars who have taken a liking to the Strip are adding dates at two busy theaters.

Lionel Richie: The King of Hearts” runs Oct. 11, 13-14 and 20-21 at Encore Theater. Tickets to this six-pack are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

And Carrie Underwood is adding three dates to her hit production, “Reflection,” at Resorts World Theatre. The new shows are Dec. 13, 15 and 16.

Richie’s production continues the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s strong affiliation with Wynn Las Vegas. This is billed as a new show; it certainly is under a new, Vegas-centric title (Richie is shown appearing in a king-of-hearts playing card in the show’s branding).

We anticipate many of Richie’s heartfelt, anthemic love songs, including “Hello” and “Easy,” along with groove favorites “All Night Long” and, yes, “Brick House,” from Richie’s Commodores days.

Underwood has just closed her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” and already has 18 dates booked at Resorts World in June-July, September and November-December. Tickets for the three new dates are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

Underwood has been a force at Resorts World since opening the venue in November 2021, stepping in for the ailing Celine Dion. Underwood said she had a blast on her tour, but added, “It’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue ‘Reflection.’ This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

