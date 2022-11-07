F1 champ Lewis Hamilton parties with Diplo at XS

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton steered the show at XS by shouting, “Let’s go!” and, “Are you ready,” as if dropping the party’s green flag.

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, left, and DJ headliner Diplo celebrate Diplo's birthday and Hamilton's visit to the Strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Danny Mahoney)

Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton knows how to run, full-throttle. That was true in his Strip endeavors Saturday night.

Hamilton took a long, rowdy spin around at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas after the Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fast blasted through the neighborhood. Hamilton partied with headliner Diplo, who was also celebrating his birthday during his residency performance.

A seven-time F1 champion, Hamilton celebrated through the entire set. He steered the show by shouting, “Let’s go!” and, “Are you ready,” as if dropping the party’s green flag. He and his pit crew rolled out about 2:30 a.m.

The club brought out a cake for Diplo, who actually turns 43 Thursday. The cake was designed as a vintage record player. As per club custom, it was topped with a giant sparkler.

Hamilton himself looked like a superstar DJ, wearing shades, a white collarless jacket and assorted accessories. British superstar should be a focal point when the Grand Prix hits Vegas for real next November. He already looks the part.

