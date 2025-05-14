Famed Las Vegas production to close, move to 3rd venue in a year

The Chippendales are off the books at Mat Franco Theater on July 31. Look for them to return at Planet Hollywood.

Magician Mat Franco makes a special appearance during the grand opening of Chippendales at The Linq on February 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Chippendales perform during the grand opening at The Linq on February 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Chippendales perform during their grand opening at The Linq on February 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Something’s up with the Chippendales. And it’s not an extended stay at Mat Franco Theater.

Sources familiar with the Chipps’ plans indicate the show will be leaving the Linq Hotel this summer, with its next home Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood.

This would be the Chipps’ third venue within a year. The male revue opened at the Franco theater on Jan. 17, after a 23-year run at its own theater at the Rio, where it closed New Year’s Eve.

Reps for the show and Caesars Entertainment, Linq’s owner, have declined to confirm the reports or comment about the production’s future. But it is certain the male revue has no shows scheduled at Linq Hotel after July 31. Franco is listed through the end of the year.

All of the Chipps’ Sunday matinee performances have already been pulled. The accompanying “Chipps & Salsa” brunch package at Chayo is a goner.

A halt in on-sale dates is not always the most accurate measure of when a show is pulling out of a room. But there is every indication the Chipps are (as they say) pursuing other opportunities. The relocated production reportedly struggled to fill seats in Franco’s venue, often selling fewer than 100 tickets per show. The general decline in ticket sales for Vegas production shows has not helped the revue.

Sin City Theater, across from Criss Angel Theater on the hotel’s mezzanine level, is less of a demand, at about half the capacity of Franco’s 600-seat theater. The Chipps’ cast would be the sole show in the theater, same as the Rio days, avoiding the tight turnover and cramped quarters at Franco’s theater.

But the reliably bow-tied, cuff-linked dance troupe remains a highly recognizable, enduring brand. An offshoot production opens a run at Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville on Thursday. The Chipps are the second Vegas male revue to take a swing at Music City.

Thunder From Down Under opened at Woolworth Theatre in September, but sales for that show, too, have been disappointing. That show is off the books after May 24.

